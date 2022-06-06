People will have an opportunity to hear from some of the candidates running for office Wednesday during a candidate forum.
Park County Republican Women is hosting the public event 6-8 p.m. at the Cody Library’s Grizzly Room. The group regularly hosts forums in election years and hosted one the week before in Powell.
PCRW does not endorse any candidates.
“Our objective is to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity,” organizer Jessalynne Preston Crum said.
The forum will also be livestreamed on PCRW’s Facebook page.
Organization members sent invitations to local Republican candidates running for state senate, state house and county positions. Crum said they were also invited to bring handout materials.
The format will be question and answer, and candidates in all contested races will be asked a series of questions by moderator Kelly Simone. She is the former Cody School Board chair.
Each candidate from each race will be asked the same questions and the group will provide handouts that include bios submitted by each candidate.
Candidates in the following races were invited to attend either event, although this forum will be more focused on Cody races judging by the candidates who have said they’ll be there:
State Senate District 19
State House Districts 24, 25, 26, 28 and 50
Park County Commissioner
Park County Coroner
Park County Prosecuting Attorney
Park County Clerk of District Court
Park County Clerk
Park County Sheriff
Park County Assessor
