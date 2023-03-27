An upcoming “winter recreation access study” being conducted jointly by the Park County Travel Council and Park County, Montana, is moving forward — but without the support of Wyoming’s county commissioners.
The study will be focused on the contentious and long-discussed issue of “plowing the plug,” Park County Travel Council Board Chair Mike Darby told the county commissioners March 21. The plug is an 8.5 mile stretch of the Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Parking Lot in Wyoming. It’s called the plug because the road is unplowed from November through May.
The idea has been debated over the years, Darby noted. It has received support from those wanting to increase access to Yellowstone National Park in the winter months, as well as individuals who live along the unplowed road and have limited access to emergency services. However, the idea has been opposed by the snowmobiling community, which argues it would limit trail access and complicate parking, among other factors.
Although the issue has been studied in the past, Darby said, the new PCTC study will take a broad approach and look at every facet of the complicated issue.
“Some of the past studies focused on different components of this, whether it be the tourism part or the recreation part,” he said. “This one seems to have the largest scope … It’s basically just an information-gathering process … that will help us make an intelligent decision down the road.”
The travel council study will have three components, according to the Boulder, Colorado-based consulting firm RRC Associates hired for the project.
These components will include: a survey of Park County residents, in both Wyoming and Montana, to understand local and regional perspectives on recreation access; a study of visitors to the counties to assess their likelihood of returning based on various recreation scenarios; and a comprehensive analysis of existing data on topics such as cost-benefit analyses and the economic impact of recreation.
Currently, the cost of the project is estimated at $65,000, Darby said, and that cost will be split evenly between the travel council — which is funding the project with Destination Development grant dollars from the Wyoming Office of Tourism — and Park County, Montana.
The project is expected to take two years, and will be completed by March 2024, Darby said.
The commissioners said they had some concerns with the project. Commissioner Scott Steward said that, while he supported a study of the issue, he had concerns with the hiring of RRC, which has worked frequently with Yellowstone National Park — a key stakeholder in the Plow the Plug discussion — in the past.
“I’m 100% in support,” Steward said. “I’m just not sure RRC is the right people… Is this the group that would really be unbiased, with their involvement in Yellowstone?”
Similarly, commissioner Dossie Overfield was concerned about bias, saying that “since the tourism industry is asking for the study, the results will be favorable to the tourism industry.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel also objected to providing a letter of support for the project.
“If it ends up being one-sided, and my name’s attached to it, I’m not in favor of that,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Mangold made a motion to approve a letter of support, but the motion died for a lack of a second from a commissioner.
