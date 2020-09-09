While COVID-19 numbers in Park County continue to be low, with wastewater testing similarly showing a low rate of infection, three more positive cases – all Cody High School students – were announced within the Cody School District.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said in a Facebook comment that four students have been quarantined.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin reported the case Wednesday, as well as Powell School District’s first case, a day after reporting just seven active cases of coronavirus in the county, four of those in Cody and three in Powell.
Wastewater testing performed by the City of Cody is also displaying a positive state of the virus, with just .2% of people in town showing signs of the virus, down 50% from the week before.
There have been 172 cases among permanent and temporary Park County residents – 165 have recovered – and county hospitals have tested another 20 positive cases from people outside the county.
The county has only had one death, a Meeteetse woman who her family said had recently been transferred to a Billings memory care facility that had an outbreak of the virus.
The relatively positive numbers in Park County come while some areas in the state continue to see spikes, with 18 new cases that recorded Monday in Albany County, home of Laramie and the University of Wyoming.
The Cody School District in a Wednesday Facebook post asked people to assist in stopping the spread by wearing masks when in close proximity. The district also advised that following a positive test contact tracers would reach out to families and public health and will order either isolation or quarantine.
The school district will not make that decision, nor advise students to stay home. School nurses will send students home if they come to school with symptoms.
