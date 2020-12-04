Park County's face mask order will continue through the entire holiday season and beyond, until Jan. 8, Park County Health announced Friday morning. The original order was set to expire at midnight Friday and the new order will begin Saturday.
A few small but important changes were made to the renewed version of the order that was first established on Nov. 18.
Only children 11-years and younger are exempted from the new order. On the prior order all minors were exempted.
The definition of businesses has been expanded from commercial and retail to all businesses.
Also, the use of face masks at the workplace was further clarified. The new order states all employees must wear masks when within 6 feet of each other, whether the public enters the space or not.
It appears there are no other differences in the new order.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin explained the decision to renew the order on his Facebook Friday, saying the original order prompted an increase in face mask wearing he and other health officials would like to see continued.
"We have also seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 transmission in that period of time," Billin said.
But Billin also stressed the high rate of hospitalizations and deaths that is still occurring.
There are 192 active cases of COVID-19 in Park County at this time and six deaths have occurred since the pandemic began. Shortly after the original order was enacted, there were 327 active cases in the county.
The decision to renew the order is a direct rejection of the Park County Republican's Party executive committee's request to rescind the order on Nov. 25. Immediately after the renewal was announced, the Party unanimously ratified the executive committee’s "Resolution to Rescind the Park County Health Order Requiring Face Coverings."
The State Republican Party also issued a similar statement regarding Gov. Mark Gordon’s state of emergency of the coronavirus, which gives him power to enact statewide rules related to COVID-19.
How can we get Billin out?! He needs to go ASAP!
[thumbdown] I can't imagine anyone believed Dr. Billin when he first ordered is edict that he had any intent at all - at all - of lifting the order today. In all of Park County there are 10 people in the hospital with Covid. That's it. Not one ventilator is being used. And Dr. Billin would have you believe that these #s are in danger of overwhelming the medical resources of Park County. If that is the case, then Dr. Billin has failed miserably at his job. In talking with business owners, people on the street, and just observing every day people going about their business, it's clear Dr. Billin has lost the respect and trust of most of the people of Park County.
Billin needs to go
Mask mandate. Cases shoot up. Huh. Next week we'll be as sick as MT and next month we'll be as sick as NY. So how's that working for you? All of the indignant mask-wearers need to consider WASHING the dang things. You know, basic hygiene, like they used to teach kindrgarteners?
Ouch, where was spell-check when I needed it?
