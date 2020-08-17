Cody and Park County governments could benefit from major chunks of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding delivered to Wyoming this spring, although the state is having trouble deciding the best way to distribute the money.
Due to costs associated with COVID-19 mitigation and economic losses, local governments and the state are reeling from lost revenue and clamoring for help.
“There is frustration out there,” said Jerimiah Rieman, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
In July, Park County sales and use tax revenue was down $86,535 or 17.9% when compared to July 2019. Barb Poley, Park County treasurer, said the City of Cody was down around $83,000 for the same time period.
Lodging tax was even more stark, down $392,899.
At a Aug. 6 State Lands and Investments Board meeting, staff said three counties applying for funding would be 100% reimbursed for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees because they are considered “substantial dedicated” to COVID-19 mitigation. It is the state’s view a position must devote 51% or more of its time to coronavirus effort to join this category, thus disqualifying most law enforcement officials.
But proposed late Thursday, as a solution to ease the distribution process, Gov. Mark Gordon suggested a $200 million local allocation model for Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties, as well as healthcare facilities and Native American tribes. The model would immediately disburse $150 million with another $50 million saved for a later date.
“This would alleviate some concerns that money would be available only for the first applicants and would run out for those who apply later,” according to an Office of State Lands and Investments press release. “Also, an allocation model could get funds to entities more quickly since the application and approval process would no longer be required.”
Under this model, Park County could receive $3.1 million, while the City of Cody would get $1.8 million.
Formula for funding received would involve the following three factors to determine the sum received:
• Population – 30%
• Number of COVID cases – 40%
• Economic impact measured by decrease in sales tax revenue – 30%
SLIB would need to change its rules for the CARES Act programs in order to disburse money in this way.
Under the state’s interpretation of CARES Act rules, Rieman said counties and municipalities have the option to either get a full reimbursement for expenses of a qualified department, or if it can prove that exact percentages were substantially dedicated to COVID-19-related activities, it will receive reimbursement for that salary. The catch is applicants cannot mix and match, so if a county wants a blank check, it can’t include law enforcement in its request, as it’s not considered a qualified department.
The CARES Act verbiage does qualify funding for departments which took “substantially different” actions than originally budgeted because of the COVID-19 response.
The U.S. Treasury does not delineate how much proof is required for “substantially different” or “substantially dedicated” actions or roles.
Rieman said the WCCA does not agree with putting this part of reimbursement under a microscope, as he believes the guidance suggests it is presumed.
“We believe there is a presumption in the Treasury that law enforcement is substantially dedicated to the public health emergency,” Rieman said. “Whether that’s cleaning vehicles or however they approach any other situation.”
Until the recent announcement, Park County appeared to be going the percentage route, but if the allocation model is adopted, it will receive about $1.7 million more from that method. Jake Fulkerson, Park County commissioner, said there is no benefit to the lesser funding route.
A major reason for the state’s hesitation Rieman said, is concern over future audits claiming an illegal dispersal of funds. Despite the U.S. Treasury providing explanations for what is and what is not eligible for CARES Act funding use, Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill are still moving with hesitation.
“There is very much a theme and concern that an audit may perhaps reveal that the approach we’re suggesting might be inappropriate,” Rieman said, causing the state to fear there would be a risk it would have to pay the federal government back that money. “They’re being, in my opinion overly cautious.”
Reps. Sandy Newsome and David Northrup said they fully support the governor’s trepidation.
That funding request will include 20% salaries and benefits reimbursement for the public health officer, 100% for public health employees, 10% for custodial, 25% for peace officers and the sheriff, 20% for dispatch, 50% for Detention Center staff, $5,241 in information and technology costs, and $32,155 for past and future COVID-19 cleaning supplies.
A significant portion of the requested reimbursements will come from $288,302 in salaries for peace officers.
A drafted economic aid package in the U.S. Senate would have forced 25% of its funding to local governments, but talks regarding that legislation have stalled since President Donald Trump made an executive order last week.
Comments can be made to SLIB regarding the allocation model through the end of Friday to the Office of State Lands and Investments at slfmail@wyo.gov or you may contact Beth Blackwell at (307) 777-7331. After response from the public, OSLI will provide potential allocation options to the SLIB at its next meeting Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.