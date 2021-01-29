The Park County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a dog discovered deceased recently in rural Powell.
On Jan. 13 the Office received a report of a deceased dog on the corner of Lane 4 and Highway 295. The dog was a Turkish Kangal named “Coffee.” The owner of the deceased animal advises the dog had been missing since earlier that day. The owner also advises that his other Turkish Kangal, named “Erva,” has been missing since late December.
She was last seen wearing a red collar with no tags. The Park County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information relating to these two animals. Either the location of Erva or information on the circumstances of Coffee’s death.
Anyone having any information is encouraged to call (307) 754-8700 or (307) 527-8700. The Park County Sheriff’s Office also offers a “Tip Line” that can be utilized at parkcountysheriff.net/tip-line/. The “Tip Line” is not monitored 24 hours a day and should never be used in an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.