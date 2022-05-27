Cody Regional Health is offering a summer discount to help patients settle their self-pay portion of outstanding balances.
Chief Financial Officer Hannah McRae said the program, which hospitals in Sweetwater County are also doing, helps both patients and the hospital.
“We all just thought it was a great idea,” she said. “Help our community as well as the hospital, a win-win situation.”
Through Sept. 30, patients can receive a discount if their entire balance is paid in full on any account or service provided on or before May 18.
The payment discounts are:
• 50% for balances paid in full by June 30.
• 40% for balances paid in full by July 31.
• 30% discount for balances paid in full by Aug. 31.
• 20% discount for balances paid in full Sept. 30.
The discount applies to all full-balance accounts, including accounts that are already on a payment plan. Accounts that have previously had discounting applied, like in-house charity, are not eligible for the offer.
McRae said the benefit for the hospital is that it may lead to some debts that would otherwise be written off as bad debt and sent to collections.
“We’re losing money on discounting accounts this way, but it’s an effort to get some cash in we may not otherwise have gotten,” she said.
It’s also a chance to clean up billing records as the hospital prepares in the fall to switch to a new electronic medical records system.
It’s been shown to be effective at other hospitals.
“(CEO) Doug McMillan ran into a board trustee at a conference last week and the trustee said it had been very well received in Rock Springs,” McRae said.
Any services provided after May 18 are not eligible for the promotional discount, but other prompt-pay discounting may apply.
This discount does not apply to Long Term Care, Home Health and Hospice accounts.
To enroll or get more information, contact Customer Service, Patient Financial Services, at (307) 578-2516.
