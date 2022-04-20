Budget cuts and new state mandates put the future of local elementary art classes in jeopardy last year, but a new partnership with Northwest College has helped fill a void left by the decision to cut the elementary art programs.
About a dozen NWC students of college education instructor Jo-El Sauers have visited the schools every week since March 4, using some innovative ways to keep K-5 students learning and unleashing their creative passions.
“I’m glad we are doing this,” NWC freshman photography major Michelle Falkenstine said. “These are the ages when you find out you are interested in the arts. You need a break from regular classes all day doing nothing but schoolwork.”
Classes started out with self portraits, moved onto focusing on lines, abstract expressionism and eventually the works of Cody born Jackson Pollock and his drip technique of pouring or splashing paint onto horizontal surfaces.
“I think the abstract has been my favorite part so far,” Sunset School fifth grader Parker Shaw said. “Let’s just say with the self portrait I needed to draw a little bit of a mask on my face.”
The lesson plans are put together by Sauers for the NWC students and are ready when they show up at the schools.
The students are paid $25 per hour by the district for the day they visit, an added incentive for college students looking to expand their horizons while adding some much needed extra income, Falkenstine said.
Multiple requests for information on the program’s cost from district finance director Dawn Solberg went unanswered, but the program appears to be a win-win for the district and NWC student-teachers.
It’s a chance for students younger and older to grow as artists and instructors.
“It’s been a learning experience for all of us,” freshman early childhood education major Brendan Boyd said. “When the kids found out they were going to have art they were really excited.”
Already sporting artsy, colorful hair, fifth grader Patience Domme has taken the experience and run with it.
“The self portrait was easy for me because I am an arteeeest,” Domme laughed. “But you couldn’t tell it was me. It had a beard, a mustache, bushy eyebrows and a rainbow shirt.”
Northwest students will be teaching art at the local elementary schools until May 13 when the spring semester ends.
“I think one of the best parts about this so far is building relationships with the kids,” Boyd said. “You see them out in the community and they are really excited, and there is this connection there from art class.”
On Friday, Sunset students showed their appreciation and enthusiasm with papers emblazoned “I Love Art,” presented to Boyd and Falkenstine.
“The teachers have been amazing and really encouraging as well,” Boyd said.
The NWC students said they hope the experience can translate into something special for the students.
“Every kid needs art,” Falkenstine said. “I was that kid in elementary school and middle school that loved art. I don’t know what I would do without it.”
