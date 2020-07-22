Eating at school will be more expensive when classes resume.
On Tuesday, the Cody School Board voted unanimously to raise the price of the meals served at school by as much as $1 for students and $1.50 for adults per meal. The change comes in the face of rising costs to get food to prepare and the need for more prepackaged items brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that’s an unfortunate casualty of COVID, how much more difficult it has been to procure those items and provide lunches to students,” said superintendent Peg Monteith. “I wish we could feed all kids for free. Maybe we’ll get to that someday. That would be nice.”
The recommendation from Nutrition Services director Genevieve Sheets passed with no fanfare on the consent agenda during the meeting.
The price changes will affect breakfast and lunch at all levels, though students who received reduced price lunches would still eat for free.
Monteith said she did receive one email from a parent who said the change in pricing was going to be difficult on their family. She added the district would try to work with families to ensure the children could eat at school.
One possible positive to the situation are changes coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the free and reduced \meal program in schools.
Monteith said there is something in the works with the department to change the income eligibility threshold for that program in all schools.
That would let more students qualify, but there isn’t a timetable for the final decision. She hoped it would be made before school starts Aug. 31, but could not guarantee it would.
Breakfast price hike
K-12: From $2.25 to 3
Adult: $3-4.50
Lunch price hike
K-5: $2.75-3.75
MS: $3-4
HS: $3.25-4.25
Adult: $5-5.75
