Crosswalk
Buy Now

Karen Schipfmann-Nielson helps a group of Cody Middle School students cross at the Big Horn Avenue crosswalk in October.

 MORGAN PHILLIPS

Due to a low number of crossings at the temporary crosswalk on Big Horn Avenue and Freedom Street, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will not be paying for improvements at that crosswalk, Cody City Council Member Jerry Fritz told the council during its Jan. 10 work session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.