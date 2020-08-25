A 1-acre fire has started near Painter Creek, located on the east side of Windy Mountain in Sunlight Basin. The fire began Monday night and has been confirmed to be started by lightning strike. The fire is burning in timber.
Resources responding to the fire including a Type 2 (medium) helicopter, two single engine air tankers, Smokejumpers, and local Shoshone National Forest resources.
For more information, please contact the Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti District Office in Cody at 307-527-6921, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter, (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.