Gunwerks opened up this week to welcome the public, customers, dealers, other industry representatives and writers to its Blackburn Avenue headquarters.
It was a chance to show off the processes workers progress through to make custom rifles often costing in the five digits. But Cody’s largest gun maker also showed off the other pieces of equipment it makes to assist shooters and hunters, from hats and backpacks to tripods and optics.
“Covid is finally in the rearview mirror, so we wanted to bring people in,” said Gunwerks Director of Customer Experience Garrett Walls.
Monday was the day for the public to be welcomed throughout the building, able to eat free hot dogs, take tours of the shop areas and see the various parts in the 14-step process of building a long-distance rifle.
They also listened to remarks from Gov. Mark Gordon, Mayor Matt Hall and owner Aaron Davidson.
While they are often custom made, someone could walk right in and buy one after selecting one of the samples on the wall.
Walls said they focus on a “consultational, not transactional” approach to selling their rifles, finding the one best suited to the buyer. They also sell bipods, optics and range finders.
“We sell hats to $15,000 rifles on the wall and everything in between,” he said.
Walls said while the building was completed in 2021, they held off on the grand opening until Covid was solidly in the rearview mirror.
The large, multi-million dollar and more than 43,000-square-foot facility’s showroom is flanked by full mounts and separates the public entry area from the painstaking work being done in the manufacturing area as nearly 70 employees – there are 70 on the payroll but some work remotely – work to build and finish more of the sub MOA, long-range rifles the company is famous for.
On Monday, many people in Cody who may not have known they could walk in the doors found out just what all the fuss was about.
