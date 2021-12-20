A Cody woman accused of first degree murder has picked up two more felony charges while booked in custody at the Park County Detention Center, accused of attacking deputies at the facility.
Carolyn Aune, 29, is now being charged with two counts of interference with a peace officer to attempt or cause bodily injury to that officer, in a new, separately filed case. Aune is accused of kicking and hitting deputies while involved in an altercation at the jail.
According to the charging affidavit, the incident began on Dec. 9 when Aune reported having spilled water and needing a cleaning cart. When she did not receive a response, she started verbally berating deputy Corey Zubik with obscene language and violent threats.
Aune then requested to file a grievance because of the situation, to which she was informed the situation did not qualify for this type of action.
“At this point her behavior escalated including more foul language and gestures, and as such … (we were) given the instruction to lock down (Aune),” wrote deputy Joseph Commins in the affidavit.
Aune was told to stand down, but refused, taking a defensive posture with fists “balled” and an “arm cocked back for striking,” according to the affidavit. Zubik placed an open palm on the inmate and made an attempt to escort her back to her cell. When Zubik attempted to close her cell door, Aune retaliated, pushing, shoving and attempting to slap Commins.
Kicking and yelling, Aune struck Commins in the chest with her feet while using threatening language and threatening to “kick our asses,” said Commins.
“She did not seem very fond of anyone in law enforcement and made multiple threats,” Commins said.
She was eventually placed into handcuffs and the event de-escalated from there on.
After an initial hearing on Friday morning, new circuit court judge Joey Darrah set a $100 own recognizance bond for Aune. Her bond for this crime is a essentially a moot point as she already has a an outstanding $1 million bond for her murder charge.
In that case, Aune is accused of committing child abuse that led to the death of a 2-year-old girl she was taking care of last March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.