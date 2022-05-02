The City of Cody Streets Division began seasonal street sweeping Monday. The schedule will be as follows:
• Area 1 – Week of May 2
• Area 2 – Week of May 9
• Area 3 – Week of May 16
• Area 4 – Week of May 23
• Area 5 – Week of May 30 (no sweeping Monday due to the holiday)
• Area 6 – Week of June 6
• Area 7 – Week of June 13
When sweepers are in your area, ensure that your vehicles, boats and trailers are removed from the proper side of the street between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The north and east sides of the streets will be swept on Monday and Tuesday; the south and west sides of the streets will be swept on Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information, visit codywy.gov/DocumentCenter/View/966/Map-of-Street-Sweeping-Areas.
