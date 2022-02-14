A group of local citizens are concerned about the possibility of increasing crime rates in Cody. To mitigate the problem, they are looking to the help of a four-legged friend.
Jerry Schaefer is the leader of K-9-4Cody, an organization pushing for Cody Police and/or the Park County Sheriff’s Office to acquire at least one police dog. He is teaming up with Gina Luttenegger, a new Cody resident from Manhattan Beach, Calif., to help local law enforcement try to acquire a K-9 police dog. In California, Luttenegger and her husband Brian Poor served as K-9 police handlers.
Luttenegger worked as a law enforcement officer and helped found, and served as a handler for, the Cedars-Sinai K-9 security team in California. She said although the medical center did not have prior bomb threats, the K-9 team was a proactive effort to stay ahead of that possibility.
“The city loved it, it made people feel safe,” she said.
Over the last few years Park County has been growing and likely will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With that growth and likely increased rate of tourism, Schaefer sees it as only inevitable there will be a relationship to the quantity of drugs entering the community. He said a drug dog could not only serve as an apprehending mechanism but also as a deterrent to those considering the delivery of narcotics.
“The drug problem is not going away,” said Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric. “We have to stay on top of it.”
Skoric and Park County Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield have both talked with Schaefer about the issue, and both said they would support getting a law enforcement canine. Neither has any idea where the money would come from to pursue this.
“Whatever sources are out there that can make it happen, (I) certainly think I would support it because it’s a worthwhile cost,” Skoric said. “If you look at all the problems drugs cause throughout the community, whatever we can do to minimize that.”
Scott Steward, Park County sheriff, said although he would also support it, he has reservations based on his department’s less than glowing prior history running these types of units. He said a typical K-9 can only be used for about 5-6 years, with the success highly dependent on the skills and dedication of the handler.
“If it’s a good fit (with the handler) it can definitely pay off in the long run,” he said. “If it can get drugs off the street it’s worth it.”
According to the National Police Dog Foundation, police dogs can be used in single or dual purpose roles. Single-purpose are primarily used for either patrol duties or detection duties. Dual-purpose dogs are trained to combine these duties as well as tracking, lost persons’ location, or cadaver detection.
According to the NPDF, “When a narcotics K-9 indicates to its handler that it has detected the odor of narcotics by searching the perimeter of a vehicle, the officer has reasonable cause to search the entire vehicle without a warrant.”
Steward said a dog would be particularly useful for identifying marijuana, which he worries will become more prevalent in the area due to Montana’s recently legalizing recreational cannabis. Luttenegger said a dog could be used to make patrols around City Park, while Skoric said this type of patrol could be used at Cody High School.
“They’re doing the best they can with the resources they have,” Schaefer said, describing the installation of a K-9 program as going from an abacus to a calculator. “The biggest resource they don’t have is the bloody dog.
“They are doing the best they can with their hands tied behind them.”
Schaefer and Luttenegger said as much as the dog will serve law enforcement purposes, it could also provide a positive public relations tool, with many different demonstration opportunities available.
“Who doesn’t love a dog? Everyone loves a dog,” Luttenegger said.
There have been a number of cases in the past year where fentanyl -- a highly potent opioid – has been found on people, a trend Skoric described as “extremely scary.” Unfortunately, Steward said a dog could not be used effectively to monitor for that drug due to its high toxicity.
Steward said the last time the Sheriff’s Office had a K-9 was around 2006, while Cody Police last had one around 2011, but used as many as three in the past.
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said the topic of adding a K-9 will be included in his department’s public safety 2022/23 planning retreat this month.
“During that time we will be determining if this may or may not fit into our upcoming priorities,” he said.
Steward worries another dog will mean lack of long-term commitment. He said his department and the dog’s handler struggled with consistency when it came to training and involving the K-9 in day-to-day activities, as well as paying the many miscellaneous costs associated with keeping the dog.
“They’ve got to commit to loving this dog properly,” Schaefer said. “Just like a race car, the dogs (have) got to stay tuned up.”
Steward said purchasing the dog and training it will likely cost at least $5,000. Service dogs like a K-9 unit also require yearly recertification, which isn’t available locally, but Schaefer said in conversations with law enforcement from other counties, there are opportunities to collaborate and pool resources on those efforts. Luttenegger said even after receiving certification, the dog requires about eight hours a week of routine training.
As part of Fair Labor Standards Act rules, the dedicated handler of the K-9 will qualify for up to 16 hours of overtime per month, a yearly sum Steward estimated amounts to around $6,000. If an additional staff member were hired to be the handler, the cost will rise above $100,000. Skoric said local law enforcement would probably need to purchase at least two canines to make it cost-effective.
“There’s a lot that goes into it apart from the initial, up-front cost,” Skoric said.
Although the county has $5.7 million and the City of Cody $1.49 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds they must spend by 2026, Overfield said she would not support using this temporary source of money to fund a permanent role. Further, the Powell Police department already has a K-9 that can be used for interagency efforts, transported as far away as Wapiti to apprehend a suspect last summer.
“That takes the east side of Park County, we need one on the west side of Park County,” Schaefer said.
Luttenegger and Schaefer said there are plenty of fundraising opportunities available, and she’d be willing to offer her services for free to help get the program started, while Schaefer said cost should not be a concern for those holding the purse strings. He has no illusions that it may not make a drastic cut in narcotic usage, but if it makes any kind of difference, he finds it a worthy investment.
“How much is a life worth? How much is your child’s life worth? How much is your grandchild’s team worth?” Schaefer questioned. “It’s not a big expense when you get right down to it.”
