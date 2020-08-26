The air may be clearing somewhat, but fire season remains in full swing.
Tuesday, Sunlight and Cody firefighters responded to reports of smoke in Painter Basin and discovered a small fire.
The now 2-acre fire started near Painter Creek, located on the east side of Windy Mountain in Sunlight Basin. The fire began Monday night and has been confirmed to be started by lightning strike. The fire is burning in the forest.
A fire was also discovered in Crazy Creek and is burning east of the Crazy Creek campground in the Clarks Fork Ranger District. It was determined to have been started by lightning and is approximately 2-acres burning in timber and grass. The fire is not currently threatening any structures.
Resources from the Painter Fire were reassigned to the new fire and were quickly able to stop any further growth just before dark, the Shoshone National Forest Service reported.
Three helicopters (light, medium, and heavy) have responded to both fires. There are 16 Smokejumpers working on the Painter Fire, while a contracted 20-person crew and local National Forest resources are on the Crazy Creek Fire.
Also, a fire near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park continues to grow.
A blaze, known as the Lone Star Fire, burning 3 miles from Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park led to some closures Saturday that have still not lifted.
Wednesday morning, the lightning-ignited fire was estimated at 821 acres and is 0% contained. It had grown about 100 acres in a 24-hour period as of Monday, but its growth slowed to 58 acres on Tuesday.
The fire was relatively inactive Tuesday morning but picked up in the afternoon due to increasing temperatures and gusty winds.
Yellowstone staff reported a number of small spot fires in front of the active perimeter, as far as 1/2 mile out. One large spot fire was seen by infrared flight on Tuesday.
Yellowstone staff reported the fire is spreading to the southwest and northeast away from the Old Faithful area.
The wildfire was reported Saturday about 3 miles south of Old Faithful and was initially 300 acres.
Staff are implementing structural protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction, including testing the Old Faithfull Inn sprinkler system.
“That was quite a treat, seeing there was already some structural protection in place,” said Fire Information Officer Lori Iverson.
The Wyoming Team 2 Incident Management Team was ordered Sunday because of high fire severity in the Park and limited resources due to widespread national fire activity. The IMT took over management of the fire Monday morning and will work with Park fire resources and staff during the incident. There are 38 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.
The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful, between Old Faithful and West Thumb, has been closed since Saturday. Visitors can now only access Old Faithful from the north.
Cody firefighters have responded to three fires in the last week, including the blaze in Painter Creek, a smoldering campfire on YU Bench road and a grass fire Aug. 23 at the base of Cedar Mountain.
Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5. This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by strictly following any fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.
Due to the dry, hot conditions, more agencies are implementing rules on campfires.
With the current drought conditions, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is banning open fires on Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands. This includes all Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and Public Access Areas.
“Drought conditions continue across Wyoming and the potential for human-caused fires, including catastrophic fires, has become very high,” said Miles Anderson, Pinedale habitat and access supervisor. “While prescribed fires can be beneficial for wildlife, intense wildfires can be dangerous and have adverse impacts on both people and wildlife, which is why the Department has instituted the fire ban.”
The following acts are prohibited on all G&F Commission-owned and administered lands:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove. Gas grills that can be easily turned off are permitted.
• Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Fireworks are banned on all Wyoming G&F Commission-owned lands at all times.
