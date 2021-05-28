Chip sealing around the Cody area will begin in June.
Next week, fog sealing is scheduled on US 14-16-20 east of Cody between the intersection of WYO 120 and Sage Creek (mileposts 54.64 to 57.25); WY) 120, from the intersection with US 14-16-20 south past the Park County Landfill (mileposts 74 to 81.2).
“Chip sealing, with good weather, is tentatively slated to start June 7 on the US 14-16-20,” said WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.
“Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on each road section for possibly 24 hours a day during sealing operations, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles,” he added. “Again, all dates are subject to favorable weather conditions, and these dates may change. We thank everyone, in advance, for their patience.”
The US 14-16-20 chip sealing is part of a $1.44 million contract chip sealing project in northwest Wyoming. Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, and the completion date for the chip sealing project is Sept. 30.
Contract chip sealing locations include:
• US 14-16-20 (mileposts 54.64 to 57.25), Cody-Greybull (Intersection of WYO 120 and US 14-16-20 to Sage Creek), scheduled the week of June 8.
• US 14-16-20 (mileposts 41.73 to 49.02), Yellowstone to Cody (North Shore Bay to Stampede Park), scheduled for the week of June 13.
• US 16 (mileposts 33.99 to 44.04), Ten Sleep to Buffalo (Ten Sleep Canyon to Deer Haven Lodge), scheduled the week of June 20.
• US 20-WY789 (mileposts 116.38 to 128.32), Shoshoni to Thermopolis (Wind River Canyon), scheduled the week of June 27;
• US 14 (mileposts 26.71 to 37.88), Shell to Burgess Junction (Shell Falls to the Big County line), scheduled the week of July 5.
Chip sealing of the WY120 project south of Cody is scheduled the week of June 8 by Mountain Construction Co. The $5.5 million, 6.8-mile project was completed last fall, with the exception of chip sealing. The Cody South project is located between the WYO 120 and US 14-16/20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.
