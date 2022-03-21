New Cody School District superintendent Vernon Orndorff spent a jam-packed few days around the district last week, going to every school and getting a feel for what’s in store as he makes the transition from the Milford Independent School District in Texas to Cody.
“I was joking around telling people if you want to get things done, have Mr. Tim Foley put your schedule together,” Orndorff said.
His week started off with an early morning visit with the transportation department where he met with director Sam Hummel and his staff, then spent time getting to know some of the students on their routes.
“It was just impressive to see the drivers come in and the how clean the facility is and how clean the buses all were,” Orndorff said. “There was a system in place and you could tell every one of the drivers cared and it was good to see.”
After visiting Wapiti during the interview process, Orndorff visited Valley School for the first time with rural school principal Larry Gerber.
At each school he visited, Orndorff had a chance to meet with all of the leaders of every department, visit classrooms and meet with a number of students, spending about two hours at each school.
Every school board member also had a chance to meet with Orndorff throughout the week.
“I thought it would be kind of tough in the classrooms with everyone probably focused on spring break,” Orndorff said. “But all of the students were focused on learning activities, and kept to the tasks at hand with enrichment activities that kept the students engaged.”
He added everything from the pick up and drop off of students, food service, cleanliness of the schools and other systems in place were already major accomplishments he hopes the district can continue and potentially build upon.
“It was a lot of time getting to know some of the people, the students and families, as well as sitting in on some meetings,” Orndorff said. “It really was a good opportunity for me.”
He said he plans on getting settled in Cody in early June, with his first official day on July 1.
“The visit went really well,” Orndorff said. “What is in place are people who really care and they are there for the students, and that is really good to see.”
