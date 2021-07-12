Nancy Freudenthal, U.S. District Judge for the District of Wyoming, announced in June she will be assuming senior status, a phase of semi-retirement that will likely bring the judge to the final chapter of a lengthy and distinguished career in Wyoming.
The move — which will take effect next June — opens up a seat on the three-person district court for the first time since President Barack Obama appointed Freudenthal and Chief Justice Scott Skavdahl more than a decade ago.
District court judges are appointed for life, subject to Senate confirmation and responsible for the oversight of all federal jurisdiction cases in Wyoming, overseeing everything from civil to criminal cases.
The President of the United States is responsible for choosing Freudenthal’s replacement. The current court consists of two judges appointed by Democrats and one Republican, an alignment that will persist once Freudenthal leaves the bench.
Despite its red status, Wyoming has not had a judge appointed by a Republican since President Ronald Reagan nominated current justice Alan Bond Johnson in 1985.
“[Turnover] is not rapid, I would say,” said Casper attorney Mike Sullivan, who served two terms as Wyoming’s governor from 1987-1995. “That comes from the fact that it’s a good prestigious position, and you don’t have to run for it. It’s a lifetime appointment. That has a tendency to encourage people to stay in place.”
Though President Joe Biden has the final say on who will fill that seat, the state’s top elected Democrats, and the party itself, are expected to play a big role in who is considered.
During the Obama administration, that task fell to Gov. Dave Freudenthal, who recommended his wife.
This time around, Wyoming finds itself in a unique situation. Though House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly and Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss would appear to be the highest-ranking Democrats in Wyoming, the drafting of the president’s shortlist, according to the Democratic National Committee, falls into the hands of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
