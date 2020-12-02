Teachers in the Cody School District must be doing something right. The expected brain drain from closing schools in the spring hit the state of Wyoming hard, but the Cody School District dramatically outperformed the state averages on the language arts portion of an interim Wyoming Test for Proficiency and Progress and largely held pace with the state in the math portion of the test.
“We chose to do those tests,” said superintendent Peg Monteith. “We really wanted to have some sort of litmus test to see where kids were performing academically this fall.”
Cody elementary students scored proficient or better on the interim test 6-12% higher than the rest of the state, depending on the grade level. The scores ranged from 23% to 42% of students testing proficient. In 9th and 10th grades, the gap grew to as much as 16%, with 60% or better of students testing at a proficient level.
Cody students fared much worse in math, something that was expected, Monteith said. Between 5%-12% of Cody elementary students tested proficient or better in math, in line with the state average. The gap grew among high school students, with 50% of Cody freshmen testing proficient or better, 15% higher than the state average. Cody sophomores also tested proficient at a higher rate than the state, with 36% of 10th graders rated proficient or better in the math test, 8% higher than the state average.
Overall, the scores were about what was expected, in part due to the elementary students not being as familiar with test, but more importantly due to the closure in the spring and the challenges of learning at home.
“The larger portion is that schools are closed, and it’s easier for parents to sit down and read with their child than do math,” said assistant superintendent Tim Foley at a Dec. 1 board meeting. “I think we see that not just in Cody, but across the state and across the nation.”
Foley also said that math scores increased when math teachers had the opportunity to work with students to explain some of the ins and outs of actually taking the test.
Despite scoring much better than their peers in Wyoming on the September test, Cody students scored much lower on average than they did in the full 2019 test. There was no full WY-TOPP in spring 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2019 test showed elementary students scoring proficient or better more than 60% of the time on both the language arts and math tests.
Even in a normal year, this would not be unexpected. WY-TOPP is meant to be an end-of-year assessment, and the interim tests are based on students’ knowledge of end-of-year concepts.
Between the closure of schools last spring and the fact that this test was administered so early in the school year, Monteith is expecting scores to increase by the January interim test.
“Teachers are meeting kids where they are, they’re moving forward and making gains,” Monteith said. “I think we’ll see some steady growth, see some of the gap closing … I think it would be unfair to expect a big jump after kids had that slump, to make up for an entire year in a semester.”
Still, the current results are promising for teachers and show efforts made by the district during the spring and over the summer to continue to provide instruction were productive. Monteith said it also shows the historically high quality of education in Cody.
“We’ve been above the state rate since I’ve been here,” Monteith said. “I think that’s just indicative of the education program in Cody. We’ve always been above the state rate in almost all areas academically.”
