As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Park County and around the state, gathering limits have been eased.
On Thursday Gov. Mark Gordon announced an extension of the current health orders in place, with the exception that, as of Tuesday, indoor gatherings can be 25% of capacity up to 250 people, with outdoor gatherings up to 500.
In Park County as of Friday afternoon there were only 80 active lab confirmed cases of the virus, down far from the start of the week. Wyoming Department of Health also reported an older adult Park County woman died in December. She was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in a release. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”
Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics. Health officials will continue to consider exemption requests for specific events on a case-by-case basis.
On January 21, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30. Health officials remain concerned about the new, more transmissible “UK variant” of COVID-19 identified in Teton County last week. Currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are believed to be effective against the UK variant strain.
Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts continue, with most counties in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan. Wyoming vaccine distribution information can be found at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.
