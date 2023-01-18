Despite the exodus of Delta Airlines from Cody, enplanements at Yellowstone Regional Airport in 2022 were consistent with 2021 numbers.
YRA Director Aaron Buck reported 37,637 enplanements in 2022 during the Jan. 11 board meeting. This is 291 more than the 2021 total.
“Even without Delta, we were able to retain pretty much the same amount of passengers,” he said.
Buck noted the airport’s enplanement numbers were helped by the fact that the Jackson Hole Airport’s runway was closed from April 11 to June 27 for runway reconstruction. YRA offered extra flights during this time, he said.
Enplanements, which federal agencies define as the number of passengers leaving an airport, are an important benchmark for Yellowstone Regional Airport. Commercial service airports that enplane 10,000 or more passengers in a year are considered primary airports and annually receive a minimum of $1 million in “entitlement funds” from the Federal Aviation Administration based on enplanement levels, according to the airport’s master plan.
As usual, the summer season brought the most enplanements to YRA, with June 2022 bringing a high of 4,500, according to the report Buck provided to board members. It was closely followed by May with 4,356. February brought the fewest monthly enplanements, with only 2,044.
However, February also brought the largest year-to-year increase in monthly enplanements, with a 146% increase from just 830 in February of 2021. July brought the largest year-to-year decrease in monthly enplanements, with numbers dropping nearly 41% from 6,275 in 2021 to 3,734 in 2022.
The airport’s 2022 enplanement numbers are impressive considering there is only one commercial air provider this year, Buck said. While United Express continues to offer daily flights out of YRA, Delta Connection is no longer providing service.
Delta ran flights one to two times daily from early May to early October in 2021 and made up between 18% and 36% of the airport’s total flights, according to previous Enterprise reporting. In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. The airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit than the leisure market. In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, Buck had told the Park County Travel Council in December 2022.
Buck has said YRA is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines to the airport as soon as the summer of 2023.
YRA’s 2022 enplanement numbers are well above the numbers from the Covid-19 pandemic year of 2020, when only 20,446 individuals were enplaned. However, they are still below the numbers from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when there were 41,220 total enplanements, according to the report.
