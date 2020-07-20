With the primary election day less than a month away, Park County residents have been submitting absentee ballots to the county elections office at historic levels.
As of Monday, the clerk’s office had already mailed out more than twice as many absentee ballots as it did for the 2018 primary, with 4,612 requested this year.
State and local agencies have advertised the availability of absentee ballots as an option for people concerned about COVID-19 exposure.
Numbers have grown even more substantially for primary absentee ballots when compared to the last presidential election in 2016. Although presidential election years tend to draw more voters, there were only 1,491 absentee ballots requested in 2016 with 6,721 total primary votes cast.
There were more absentee ballots cast for the 2018 general election as well, but far more total votes placed in the 2016 general election.
Absentee ballots for the primary election must be received at the courthouse by 7 p.m. on election day, Aug. 18. To request a ballot contact the elections office, (307) 527-8620.
People who still need an absentee ballot can call the clerk’s office if they are registered voters, or can come into the office and cast their ballot from now until the end of primary election day.
General and primary ballots can be requested at the same time and the same rules apply as far as deadlines for the general ballot.
If interested in being an election judge, contact the elections office. Judges will receive $130 per election day plus a $30 meal stipend, and are paid $25 for attending a two-hour training session. Mileage is reimbursed if a judge’s polling place is more than 10 miles from his or her home.
