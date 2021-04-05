Two Cody women, one a recent Heart Mountain Academy graduate, remain hospitalized after a one-vehicle rollover Thursday evening on Road 7WC.
Nicole Perkins and Meleah Hicks, HMA 2020 graduate, were both seriously injured, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:33 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Road 7WC. A deputy was dispatched as was an ambulance from Cody Regional Health and units from the Cody Fire Department.
Upon arrival within five minutes, two female victims were identified, both having sustained severe injuries. One female was ejected from the vehicle and one was still in the vehicle which was resting on its top.
The investigation revealed the vehicle was driving westbound on County Road 7WC, roughly 180 feet before the intersection with the Shooting Complex Road. According to a release, it appeared the passenger side tires went off the west side of the roadway, twice. The second time, the driver over-corrected and crossed the entire roadway to the east side.
Skid marks were observed spanning 147 feet across the roadway. Following the skid marks, there were trip marks discovered that indicated that the vehicle rolled three times before coming to a stop on its roof. The entire incident happened over 475 feet.
Both subjects were transported via Cody Regional Health ambulance and their conditions are unknown at this time.
A fundraiser has been set up for the two.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-meleah-while-she-heals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.