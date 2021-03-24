A two-car, head-on collision slowed traffic on 16th Street Wednesday morning in front of Eastside School.
The accident was called in around 9:35 a.m.
No ambulances were called in for the accident.
One of the vehicles involved was a red Hyundai Sonata that had a completely smashed in front end.
As of 10 a.m., most of the accident had been cleaned up, although the Sonata remained on a tow truck, southbound traffic was still being directed in one lane and a small amount of debris had yet to be swept up.
Authorities were directing traffic as far as one block away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.