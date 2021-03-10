In the new cat wing at the Park County Animal Shelter, Ozai and Azula are perched at the window of their cat apartment, enjoying taking in their new surroundings.
Staff at the shelter have been busy the past week moving into the organization’s new, 6,972-square-foot facility, which is set to open Monday.
All the cats and dogs are now in their new spaces and PCAS Executive Director Megan McLean said the move went smoothly.
“Within minutes they were playing and exploring which was nice to see,” she said.
Ozai and Azula, who McLean said love window-watching, are two of the nearly 30 cats at the shelter right now. The felines are split between either a double-compartment cat condo or one of four felines assigned to a cat apartment, which also have “catios” so the cats can go outside in warmer weather.
“At the other shelter we’d have up to 20 cats at one time in a single room, which increases their stress levels,” McLean said.
The senior cat apartment in the front was filled with natural light from outside.
“It gives them a quieter space,” she said. “They like to lounge in the sun and soak it in.”
The space can comfortably accommodate 60 cats. There’s also a pre-adopt room where feral and stray cats are housed, as well as an isolation room for sick cats. Still, improved ventilation should reduce respiratory illness among the felines, McLean said.
And there is space to accommodate more cats in emergency situations such as hoarding and other high-intake events.
On the dog side, King, Molly and three others were enjoying the outdoor kennels. There’s also a big play area in the middle where those who get along can play together.
In the main dog area inside, the kennels have doors that allow the dogs to go into another room where garage doors can be lifted to give them a view of outside.
“It also gives them a separate area to go to the bathroom so they aren’t going where they sleep,” McLean said.
There are two extra-large kennels, one of which currently houses Molly, a Saint Bernard.
“We like to give them more space,” McLean said. “The kennels could also work for bonded pairs.”
There’s an area for small dogs and puppies as well, a room for strays, another for dogs in isolation, a groom room and an exam room.
“It makes them feel better to get bathed and groomed for adopters,” McLean said. “In the next six months we hope to open it up so people can bring their dogs in to get groomed.”
The new facility can house a maximum of 24 dogs. Around the perimeter of the building is a walking path, so volunteers don’t have to walk the canines along the highway.
There’s also an area for animals such as rabbits or guinea pigs, acquaintance rooms on both sides for potential adopters to get to know the animals one-on-one, prep areas, an intake triage space with medical supplies, a laundry room, break room and a community room that will be utilized for training employees and volunteers, educational programs, board meetings and more.
“Thanks to the hard work of many, we have successfully achieved our goal to build a modern and efficient facility that will enable us to do our best for thousands of pets to come,” said Lani Snyder, who played an active role on the PCAS Capital Campaign Steering Committee. “I am overwhelmed by and grateful for the generosity of so many individuals and organizations that made this dream a reality.”
There are still some finishing touches to be made, including the construction of a new shed behind the shelter and landscaping work, which will be done later this spring.
COVID-19 protocols are still being followed so when the shelter opens Monday only scheduled volunteers and people who have filled out an adoption application form will be allowed inside.
However, there will be a grand opening on noon-4 p.m. April 24, which will include tours of the new shelter.
“We are looking forward to re-engaging the community in our work now that we have the space to safely allow adopters and volunteers into the building,” McLean said. “Our top priorities as we move forward at the new shelter will be expanding our foster, volunteer, and spay-neuter programs. We have ambitious goals but ambition is what led to the successful completion of this project, and we’re excited about the future.”
Eight-year process
It’s been a long road to completion. The vision of a new shelter began in 2013 when PCAS received a combined contribution of $320,000 to renovate the existing shelter.
The old shelter was built in 1999. However the 2,540-square-foot structure was constructed using residential-grade materials that are not designed to withstand the day-to-day use of an animal shelter. That resulted in the building’s deterioration. It was eventually decided to begin a campaign to raise funds to build a new building.
PCAS formed a Capital Campaign Steering Committee for its $1.7 million fundraising goal. In the end, the committee exceeded the original fundraising goal and raised more than $2 million to design and build the shelter.
“The old shelter, back then, was a great advance for PCAS,” said Ken Markert, former PCAS board president and active leader in the organization’s efforts to build a new shelter. “It was better than anything we’d ever had. This new building symbolizes a continuation of our progress as an organization. It shows that we’re here to stay and that we’ll be doing this for a long time, and doing things in a better way.”
