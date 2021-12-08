For more than 25 years, the Holiday Helpers have been organizing Christmas gift-giving for families in Park County – but they’ve been doing it in borrowed spaces.
“I’ve been doing this a little over 20 years,” said organizer Jacque Sims, “and every year I have to literally borrow a building.”
Whether it was the old armory, the old Marathon building, the old Grace Baptist Church, or buildings owned by Whitlock Motors, Gordon Allison or Acker Electric, the Holiday Helpers have always had a space to gather donations, wrap gifts, and organize distribution for families in need.
But Sims is ready for the nonprofit to put down real roots.
“The hardest part about it is, before the season starts, you have to find a place that’ll let you in it before December, hopefully by the first part of November,” she said. “If it’s not that early, then you have to hustle to get ready – but because we’re all volunteers, we often just do it in our spare time.”
The Holiday Helpers nonprofit organization serves hundreds of families each year, working with the Department of Family Services to identify those in need. “Distribution Day” this year is Dec. 18 – anything left over, or any donations received after that date, needs to be stored. It’s one of the many reasons, Sims said, why it’s inconvenient to not have their own building.
“When we’re done, our clothing racks, our office stuff goes to my house,” she said. “Anything liquid that we buy at after-Christmas sales, like laundry detergent and things like that, it has to go in our homes because it can’t freeze.”
Sims’ core team of six volunteers is assisted throughout the holiday season by organizations like the high school’s National Honor Society; Sage Engineering; Engineering Associates; and other groups who help wrap and prepare gifts for distribution. Some years, Sims said, the borrowed spaces are too small to have very many people there at once.
“Because we’ve had so many volunteers, they have to actually schedule their time, because I have limited space,” she explained. “So I can’t have, like, three big groups or two big groups come in, I just don’t have the room for it.”
But Sims said those volunteers are absolutely necessary in order to get all of the 3,000-5,000 gifts wrapped in time for distribution day.
Sims’ vision for a permanent home for Holiday Helpers is a 6,000 square foot, multi-purpose building with a commercial kitchen that would be available to the community in the offseason.
“The reason I want 6,000 square feet is because right now, the building we are in, it’s 2,500 square feet, and we are literally already squeezing into it,” she explained. “We have to divide it up, because we have to make over 200 Christmas boxes, along with the stuff that is being donated that we have to sort, and do it all in this little space.”
In her plan for the potential space, Sims explained that after the holidays, the building would be available to rent – which would defray the costs for the property’s upkeep. That aspect is of utmost importance to Sims, because she said the kids have to come first.
“The building itself has to be self-sufficient, because when people donate for Christmas, their funds need to go to the children.”
The community already embraces the efforts of the Holiday Helpers. Between individual volunteers, local businesses and organized fundraisers, thousands of hours – and dollars – are put towards the organization each year. On Nov. 30, the Cody Center for Performing Arts held a performance to benefit Holiday Helpers, and Dan Miller is producing a free Christmas concert on Dec. 18, with donations going to the nonprofit. The Maverik gas station on Big Horn Avenue collects the change from the penny bowl on the counter and turns the money into gas cards for Holiday Helper families. And many other businesses donate in multiple ways – but Sims said that money goes strictly to help families, and it wouldn’t be right to point those funds towards a building.
She said the hope would be that the proposed building would be rented out for craft fairs, banquets, weddings and other parties (aside from Christmas), as well as the use of the commercial kitchen.
“If we rent it out for the rest of the year and just put that money into a building fund, then the building should be able to pay for itself,” she said.
But Sims understands that a building that large won’t be cheap to build. She said she and her husband would do the general construction work, saving money on contractor fees – and she’s already received donations of some building materials.
“I’ve got a rough idea of how much the building would cost, with an overall budget including land, and I’m hoping it will be less than $750,000,” Sims said. “That’s my goal.”
Grant funding is an option, and Sims explained that she is looking into that avenue – as well as relying on as much volunteer labor as she can get.
“I’m hoping I can get a bunch, especially from the Holiday Helper men who have received from us,” she said. “I have so many of them that already volunteer, and I could put it out there for them to come down and help, even if all they do is clean up. I know they are more than willing to give back.”
To donate to Holiday Helpers, contact Jacque Sims at (307) 899-4936.
