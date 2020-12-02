Sleeping Giant Ski Area opens Friday for the winter season.
The lifts will start running at 9 a.m., Friday-Sunday.
Staff said the mountain has had ample natural snowfall in addition to the snow Sleeping Giant has manufactured. This is the first time since the 2017-2018 the ski area has made snow.
Instructors and lessons will be available and mostly pre-made food will be served from the cafeteria.
Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to think of their car as their lodge this season and to get their gear on and tailgate from their vehicles, to help ensure there are 25 people or fewer in the lodge at any given time per current health orders and COVID-19 concerns.
The mountain is running a contest for those who have the most creative tailgate setup from their vehicle to showcase their work. To participate, tag Sleeping Giant or use the hashtag #sleepygtailgatechampion on social media.
There will be night skiing 4-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Night skiing tickets cost $25.
Full-price adult tickets are $55 and half-day adults are $45. Child and senior tickets range from $25-$42.
To purchase tickets in advance and for additional info, visit skisg.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.