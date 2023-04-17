More than 230 young people, including several from Cody, have been able to attend Michigan State University thanks to the STARR Charitable Foundation Scholarship.
But after 25 years, the program is no more, as in mid-March a letter was released by Michigan State University announcing the end of the four-year scholarship.
The letter was sent to applicants who had applied this year and said, “At this time, MSU along with the STARR Scholarship Donors, are concluding the STARR Charitable Foundation program ... From the inception of this program, the donors’ intention was always to fund this during their lifetime. They built this program with the intent of knowing the recipients and seeing the results of their philanthropy over the last 25 years, and it has reached its conclusion.”
Since it began, 13 Cody and multiple Powell graduates have received the award.
“It is truly an honor to be on the receiving end of such immense generosity,” Cody recipient Izzy Radakovich said. “Of course, there is some sadness that future students will not have what has already been an incredible experience, but I am extremely confident that what would have been prospective STARR scholars will now turn their attention to other amazing opportunities.”
The first scholarships were awarded in 1998 by a couple who had met at and graduated from Michigan State University. They established the STARR Scholarship for undergraduates and focused on students who graduated from a high school in the state of Wyoming. In 2012, the donors expanded the program by adding scholarships that focused on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
When it was founded, the goals of the scholarship included:
• Initially to provide Wyoming students with an opportunity to attend a large nationally and internationally ranked institution to make available the breadth and depth of experiences that a research-intensive institution like MSU had to offer.
• Through their academic and extracurricular activities, cultivate young people that are ambitious, talented and enthusiastic in their academic and extracurricular activities.
• As a result of their undergraduate experiences, hone students’ leadership abilities that are predictive of their capacity to emerge as tomorrow’s leaders in their communities, businesses and professions.
• Develop skills, talents and the curiosity to learn and grow that is coupled with ethical behavior, good moral character, and unique characteristics that will distinguish them from their peers.
“Some people misunderstand the STARR,” Cody recipient Daniel Beaudrie said. “It was never about being ‘top talent’ or taking the ‘right classes’ like most scholarships. The donors were looking for people they liked, people who shared their values and lived them out, and who they thought could be dropped in a place very different from where you were raised, knowing no one, and make it. That’s determination.”
Beaudrie was awarded the scholarship in 2018.
“The donors, or Mr. and Mrs. STARR as some call them, are people of extraordinary generosity,” he said. “Their plan from the beginning, as I understand it, was to give everything away. There are few people who would do the same thing if they had the opportunity.”
He met his wife at the university and graduated in 2022 with a degree in electrical engineering.
“Their gift has made an enormous difference in the lives of the recipients and their families,” he said. “They taught me it’s not about the test you take, but the hands you shake and the friends you make. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. STARR for my life.”
Radakovich graduated high school in 2022 and is part of the last group to receive the scholarship.
“For me, the scholarship meant and continues to mean opportunity,” she said. “I am beyond grateful that there was such a generous interest to invest in the opportunities of Wyoming students like me, and I know the education and experience I’ve gained and will continue to gain from the opportunities provided by the scholarship will far outlast the four years I am at Michigan State.”
