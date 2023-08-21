After well-deserved hugs with her family, Lovell senior golfer Erika Cook finally had the time to reflect on an amazing accomplishment and her recovery from serious injuries.
The 17-year-old broke the Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club’s long-standing women’s single-round course record with her 66-stroke round during the Cody High School Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Not only did she individually win the event at six under par (72) for girls varsity, she created a memory that she will never forget. It’s also not her first time smashing records.
Cook holds the same record for the Powell Golf Club, shooting a 61 on Aug. 5 of 2021. She enshrined herself by shooting the course record (64) at the Midway Golf Club in Basin on Aug. 24 of 2022 as well.
“It means a lot,” Cook said of setting Olive Glenn’s record. “I came from a bad place. I’m coming into this season after a car wreck. I had two herniated discs.”
Cook said she suffered the injury last winter. She was surprised to recover as well as she did and start this season with so much success.
“It’s just been a battle,” she said.
To witness her triumph and see the immediate tears that soon followed after the 18th hole, were her mother, Angie Cook, her sister Lauren Cook and her grandfather Scott McColloch who were in awe. Excitement also ran high in the clubhouse as the news came through of the new record holder.
“It still counts,” Olive Glenn and Country Club board President Dave Balling said when explaining the legitimacy of Cook’s accomplishment. “It’s a competition round.”
The record was previously held by an out-of-state golfer who played in America’s Cup. She shot a 69 in 1993. According to Cody High School assistant golf coach Brandon Williams, America’s Cup is an amateur event for “kids” who are 18-years-old and under. He added that it’s for highly qualified high-school golfers. The name of the former record-holder was unavailable as of press time. Cody native Afton Balling also came extremely close when she shot a 70 at Olive Glenn during the state championship in 2007.
Cook, who only picked up the game a short four and a half years ago, shot a 69 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to make for an overall winning score of 135 at the Cody Invitational. Many people who attended the event believe Cook may just be the best girls high school golfer in the state right now.
“I think it’s an incredible feat,” Williams said. “Obviously the previous record was 69 and she (Cook) went three shots better than that. When records are typically broken, it’s maybe by one stroke. … That’s pretty doggone big in my opinion.”
