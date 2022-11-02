Cody Regional Health’s transition to a new electronic health record system is going relatively smoothly in its first month.
“All in all, I’m really proud of the organization and how well this implementation turned out,” Cody Regional Health Information Services Director Jennifer Jones told the West Park Hospital District board during its Oct. 26 meeting. “I’ve been told multiple times … that our rollout was very smooth. We had a variety of different types of workflow-related issues that we worked through, and now it’s just a matter of fine-tuning for everybody and making sure the needs of each department we’re working with are met in a timely manner.”
The new EPIC system for medical records and patient billing was implemented on Oct. 1, replacing the hospital’s longtime previous system Meditech, Jones said. The transition to EPIC has been in the works for over two years.
The new system allows for secure patient records to be exchanged across all of CRH’s medical clinics in the Big Horn Basin. It also provides patients with a digital tool called CRH MyChart, which they can use to communicate with their doctors, complete forms prior to their hospital visits and schedule appointments.
Jones said the first week with the new EPIC system was spent focusing on its clinical applications, and then shifted to financial matters in the second week.
“We looked at how charges were coming through for all our departments and compared those to what we did last year around this same time to obtain a (year-to-year) variance that we can work through,” Jones said.
After years on the old system, the transition has taken some getting used to for employees, Jones said, and even with years of preparation, there have been some minor growing pains.
“The biggest thing that has been notable is everybody’s life has changed,” Jones said. “Even though you try to plan for it, their workflows have changed. There are different places to document and different ways that they document. We’ve taken a group of people who have been used to doing Meditech for a very, very long time and given them a product that has taken time to learn.
“We anticipate having these kinds of discussions for maybe six months until people are really comfortable with the product, and we can really start using the data that comes out of it.”
EPIC is used throughout the U.S. in various hospitals and health systems. According to a CRH press release, the EPIC system currently houses 54% of U.S. patients’ medical records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.