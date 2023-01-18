A proposed regional cost adjustment to the state’s school funding model is not expected to have an immediate impact on Park County School District No. 6, but it still has the enthusiastic support of Superintendent Vernon Orndorff.
“I think any changes to the model that recognize and address the cost of living in this state are a good thing,” he said.
Orndorff went on to say that Senate File 51 could impact the local school district in future years as Cody, like many Wyoming communities, continues to face inflationary pressures that elevate housing costs and can make it difficult to recruit and retain teachers.
The proposed SF 51 would change the way school staff wage calculations are made in the state funding model. Currently, those wages are based off of a rolling average of the last six Wyoming Cost of Living Indexes, but those averages don’t often reflect recent inflation in housing costs that make it difficult for some school district employees to find housing, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said during a meeting of the Senate’s Education Committee on Jan. 16.
Instead, the bill allows districts to use either the rolling average or the most recent Cost of Living Index, whichever is higher. This allows districts that have encountered severe, recent spikes in housing to receive a commensurate increase in funding for employee wages.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, described the bill as “an attempt (for school districts) to get relief from high inflation pressures.”
The bill, as written, sets aside $1.52 million over the next three fiscal years for the change. Those dollars would be distributed between just two school districts that have been most impacted by inflation in recent years: Lincoln County School District No. 2 and Teton County School District No. 1, according to the Legislative Service Office.
While the change will affect just a fraction of the state’s 48 school districts, the need is significant, Teton County School District No. 1 Trustee Janine Bay Teske told the committee. Her district has had 60 resignations over the last year from longtime staff members, including 41 teachers, who resigned due to their inability to afford living in the district anymore, she said. With a staff of 374 certified teachers, this is a teacher attrition rate of just under 11% in a single year.
Compared to Teton County, the Cody School District is not as significantly impacted by increases in housing costs, but inflation is definitely happening, Orndorff said. From the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021, average rental rates for Park County apartments increased by 6.7% and housing by 9%, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
While this is well below the rates seen in Teton County during the same time — 12.4% for apartments and 14.4% for houses — those increases in costs still make district staffing a challenge, Orndorff said.
Once teachers are in the school district, they tend to stay here, and Orndorff said there have not been any resignations for housing reasons. However, the district has had ongoing recruitment struggles related to housing costs, he said.
“We have absolutely lost qualified candidates — both because of a lack of inventory of housing here and because of housing costs and interest rates,” Orndorff said. “We’ve had people who just couldn’t make that move work financially.”
Orndorff said he appreciates efforts by the Legislature to address housing-cost inflation and how it impacts districts throughout the state. On a local level, the district also pursues its own solutions, he said.
“I feel blessed to have a really engaged and dynamic board of trustees that focuses on our employees and what they need to serve our students,” Orndorff said. “So we recently restructured our classified salary to bring it more in line with the industry, and we’ve also implemented a retention incentive. We also have a competitive and comprehensive benefit package that I think is kind of unprecedented in public education. We really try to make sure our employees are fairly compensated — especially now, when the cost of so many things continues to increase.”
Members of the Senate Education Committee acknowledged, during their Jan. 16 meeting, that SF 51 was a temporary “Band-Aid solution” for a larger problem within a school funding model that was not adequately addressing inflationary increases across the state. In 2025, the Legislature will begin recalibration on the school funding model and search for a longer-term solution to the problem.
