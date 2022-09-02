The City of Cody is in the process of increasing electrical service rates by 4%, which will go into effect after Oct. 1 and begin showing up on subsequent residential and commercial utility bills.
The city council approved the first reading of this ordinance, which will modify and set electrical service rates and charges, at its Aug. 16 meeting. The ordinance will undergo subsequent readings at later council meetings before it is officially approved.
If approved, the ordinance will increase all base, energy usage and demand fees by 4%, while service fees will be adjusted based on labor costs.
“When I start to develop the actual table and plug in the actual values, there may be some slight rounding, slightly above or slightly below 4%,” said Phillip Bowman, city public works director.
The current monthly base fee for residential utility accounts is $20.50. With the new ordinance, that will increase to $21.30. The current monthly base fee for commercial accounts using 200 amperes max of electricity is $32. That will increase to $33.30. For commercial accounts using greater than 200 amperes, the current monthly base fee of $75 will rise to $78.
The current energy usage fee (charge per kilowatt of energy used) for residential accounts is $0.0989. With the ordinance, that will increase to $0.1028. For commercial accounts using a maximum of 200 amperes, the current energy fee of $0.0882 will increase to $0.0917. For commercial accounts using more than 200 amperes, the current energy fee is $0.0497 will go to $0.0517.
According to the city council agenda item summary report, multiple cost increases have occurred within the electric enterprise fund, which is what the city uses to purchase electricity from the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency (WMPA) to provide electricity to customers.
“The need for increases [in electric rates] ... has been primarily driven by cost escalation,” Bowman said.
Bowman told the city council that the electric division has endured electrical equipment supply challenges and material price increases, with the cost of transformers having doubled and the cost of electrical supplies such as conduit, wire and light poles having risen as well.
“The electric division and the electric enterprise fund have experienced some of the most severe cost escalation and material supply challenges of any of our utility operations,” Bowman said. “We were starting to generate some additional revenue, [but] now it’s really hitting us with these cost increases.”
Electric service fees were increased due to the city’s salary survey, which went into effect on July 1, Bowman said. Electric services encompass installing or disconnecting meters, responding to customer calls and meter testing.
With the salary survey, the city adjusted full-time and regular part-time employee salaries by 6.43% to provide the city with an equitable and competitive pay system, administrative services officer Cindy Baker wrote in an email.
“The [salary] survey did have a general effect of raising the overall salary costs in both the electric division and in all other divisions across the city,” Bowman said. “[So] I made some adjustments to the service charges ... to be generally reflective of what our labor costs are.”
The service fee for a disconnect or reconnect, currently $35, will increase to $40. The ordinance also stipulates that there will be a $125 fee for connecting, reconnecting or disconnecting a meter outside of normal office hours. There will be a $40 fee for trouble calls on customer- owned equipment during normal office hours, and a $125 fee for trouble calls made outside normal office hours.
A temporary service connection will have a $150 fee and testing of meters more than once at a customer’s request in a 12-month period, will have a $55 charge if the meter is found to be accurate within 2%,.
The origin of these rate increases began with the city’s retail electric rate study completed in 2019, which modified and increased electric service rates for a three-year period.
“It generally recommended about a 3.5% increase per year for that three year period, [but] we had not been experiencing the material cost escalations in the past, so ... I did recommend [to city council] a 4% increase for 2022,” Bowman said.
Bowman expects the ordinance to increase revenue in the electric enterprise fund by 4%.
WMPA plans to do another electric rate study later this year, allowing the city to complete another retail rate study in partnership with WMPA, which would help the city establish electric rates for fiscal year 2024, Bowman said.
“It’s unknown what direction the rates would go based on that rate study,” Bowman said. “It’s typical that once a rate study is completed ... the outcome is a rate increase.”
“But the city has been doing a really good job of managing our rates, and we do have affordable electric rates when compared to other electric utility providers in the state of Wyoming,” Bowman added. “And it’s very likely that that rate study may determine that our rates are at a good level and might recommend annual incremental increases more in the range of 1 or 2% [rather than the 3 to 4% range].”
With the storm drainage fee showing up on utility bills in September, Bowman said additional increases for utility customers could cause concerns.
“It’s hard for all of us as customers to stomach those types of increases, but it was done very cautiously and done based on what our operating expenses are for the cost of that utility service,” Bowman said. “We set those rates in order to provide the service that’s expected and needed for our community.”
The second reading of this ordinance will take place at the Sept. 6 city council meeting, followed by the third reading at the Sept. 20 meeting. Public comments are allowed.
