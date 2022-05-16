Jackie Hinther has never adopted a cat from the shelter where she works, but she might make an exception for a black-and-white one she named Domino.
He was born with a birth defect that left him with eyes too small for his head, and since he’s probably already completely blind, Hinther said the vet will most likely remove them to give him a better quality of life.
“One of mine is blind already, so I know how to deal with that,” she said. “They are all great cats. It’s great to learn their personalities as they come out of their shells.”
Domino is one of 35 cats the Park County Animal Shelter took in last week after being removed from a Cody house. Hinther, the shelter outreach coordinator, accompanied Cody Police Community Service Officer Jennifer Morris to retrieve some of the animals. The owner later dropped off more.
Because of that influx, the shelter is in desperate need of donations and supplies.
“We were shocked at how bad it was, how many were in the house,” shelter executive director Amanda Munn said. “We are at capacity, but we’re still going to help. We are going to reach out to vets, how they would like to help as well. And maybe reach out to church groups, see if they could help this person.”
The night of May 8, Cody Police received a call from a neighbor on 26th Street complaining of a strong odor of cat urine and feces at a nearby residence.
The next day, Morris called the shelter to ask if a staff member would accompany her to retrieve some of the cats. They initially thought the count was 10-15, Hinther said.
“Ultimately it’s up to us to respond to things like this,” Munn said. “Jackie did a wonderful job with the homeowner, getting everybody in line with the mission to get the animals out of there.
“Jackie did a very good thing along with officer Morris.”
Hinther said the owner was cooperative with Morris and the shelter and was told not to get into the same situation again.
Munn said, as in many cases of animal hoarding, that inbreeding among the cats leads to genetic disorders, thus many of the cats they have taken in have health conditions and are in severe need of medical attention.
There are pregnant cats, kittens, cats with eye ulcers, and microphthalmia (the absence of one or both eyes). All cats will need to be spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Veterinary care for the most unhealthy cats will include services like eye removals due to genetic deformities because of inbreeding.
Munn said as of May 11 they had taken three cats to veterinarians and were already facing a $1,200 vet bill, with many more cats in need of similar care.
And she said they expect to have many more cats from the rescued group since most if not all of the female cats of breeding age are not spayed and probably pregnant. Expenses will likely rise, too.
“I would say, vet care services cost have hit us hard, so monetary donations are the number one need,” she said. “We would like all of the animals to become healthier, that is the most important thing is these animals and their health.
“Already having so many animals in our care, adding this on makes our day-to-day difficult, because we don’t have enough (supplies) right now.”
With the shelter’s total occupancy sitting at 93 animals, staff are in desperate need of the following items:
• Large litter boxes
• Non-clumping, unscented cat litter
• Bleach
• Cleaning rags
• Laundry detergent
• Monetary donations for veterinary care
“We encourage you to become involved by volunteering your time, offering foster homes for pregnant moms or harder-to-place animals, or to adopt,” Munn said. “We also thank you for your constant support of our mission.”
Hinther said most of the cats they rescued will be able to be adopted.
“A lot of them are scared, they don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “Most of them are super sweet, most are adoptable, especially as some of the more skittish ones come out of their shells.”
She’s already named them all, including Howl, who she said enjoys talking to the workers as they clean the hallways.
Another cat, Eclipse, had to have one eye removed due to its having a major issue.
Hinther said that because all of the cats they received are either black or black-and-white, she is going to promote black cats, as she said they’re generally the least likely to be adopted.
“I have three cats, two all black, one black and white,” she said. “They’re wonderful.”
Now she may just be adding yet another two-toned kitty. She hopes many more people in the area are also ready to add another cat to their lives.
“What’s best for these cats is to find homes,” Hinther said.
For more information on how to help, contact Nichole Good (shelter operations manager) at manager@parkcountyanimalshelter.org, or call (307) 587-5110. The shelter, located at 3 Arrow Ave. off the Greybull Highway, is open noon-5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
To make a monetary donation online, visit parkcountyanimalshelter.org/get-involved/donate/.
Library event
The shelter is holding an event 2-4 p.m. Thursday in the Cody Library’s Grizzly Room where Hinther said some of the new cats will be among the animals they show off to the public. It’s not an event where you can adopt right there, but rather a chance to show off some of the animals people can adopt.
