An older Park County man with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions died last week, Wyoming Public Health announced Thursday.
He is the second county resident to die after testing positive for coronavirus. He had not been hospitalized for treatment.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence.
Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states.
If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
There two people hospitalized at Cody Regional Hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday. Powell has 11 active cases and Cody seven.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Friday sewage testing now estimates the percentage of people who are shedding SARS-CoV-2 into the Cody municipal sewage system has increased to 1.6%.
This correlates with the increase in lab-confirmed cases in Cody. Billin said the City of Powell will be coming online with sewage testing shortly.
Of the 203 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 183 have recovered.
