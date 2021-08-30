A Connecticut woman was sentenced to a week in jail for walking on thermal ground at Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Madeline Casey, 26, pleaded guilty to trespassing in the Park in court in Mammoth Hot Springs on Aug. 18.
She was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $40 in fees and a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Resource Fund. Casey, who owns a kayak shop in Connecticut, will serve two years unsupervised probation and is banned from the Park for two years.
According to Park officials, Casey and two others were making their way up to a thermal pool and geyser at Norris Geyser Basin on July 22 when she and one of those people got off the boardwalk and started walking on the thermal ground. The boardwalk is well-marked with signs warning people to stay on the path.
“For those who lack a natural ability to appreciate the dangerousness of crusty and unstable ground, boiling water, and scalding mud, the National Park Service does a darn good job of warning them to stay on the boardwalk and trial in thermal areas,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray. “Yet there will always be those like Ms. Casey who don’t get it. Although a criminal prosecution and jail time may seem harsh, it’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit.”
Multiple concerned bystanders took pictures and video of the event.
More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into hot springs at Yellowstone.
To submit a tip to Park about suspicious activity, call or submit a text to 888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or visit nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.