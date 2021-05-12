It was warm on the last day of April, the first time in a long time it seemed like spring might be here to stay. The clouds that peppered the Big Horn Basin with snowflakes just a few days prior had given way to a brilliant sun, but from a distance it still looked like pockets of ice and snow were layered on the hills east of the Park County Landfill. But snow doesn’t flutter in the breeze.
The plague of plastic bags that roosts on the ridge like petroleum pigeons look at a glance like the desiccated trunks of trees long since forgotten. The wind carries societal refuse over the rocks until it’s impossible to ignore.
“It doesn’t represent our town to have all this trash out here,” seventh-grader Wade Bower said.
Students from the Cody School District could help with the plastic problem, but only a change in the wind could spare them the odor. They made their way past pockets of alkali and scratchy sagebrush to reach the base of the hill, clutching bright orange bags that billowed in the breeze. The students hunted for gems amid the sea of plastic bags – a chunk of polystyrene foam here, a candy bar wrapper there – that had blown from the landfill and been caught in the high desert scrub just off Highway 120.
For three hours, 20 or so members of the honor societies at the middle and high school scoured the small ridge for trash. In a matter of days, their hard work will be erased.
It’s a problem the landfill has been trying to fix. The facility acquired $60,000 in new litter screens to contain the growing mounds. It has made work zones and made more compact to try to contain the bits that want to fly away. But a dry, windy winter ripped a sea of plastic from the landfill anyway.
Brian Edwards stands at the base of the ridge, watching the progress of the youth crisscrossing the rocky outcrop. The Park County engineer is behind a pickup already so laden with orange bags after two hours that new additions simply roll off the side forming their own pile.
“It’s always bad,” he said. “This is about as bad as it’s ever been.”
Five litter-pickers – a difficult crew to assemble these days – can wander the hill over the course of four days and leave it pristine. Twenty-four hours after they finish, a Chinook wind can leave a dusting of plastic behind thick enough to be mistaken for a June flurry. Edwards is hopeful efforts inside the landfill will keep the storm contained.
The students don’t seem bothered by their modern-day Sisyphean task. They troop faithfully up the hill with grabbers and gloves to extricate the remains of last week’s shopping from today’s scenic drive. More arrive after track practice lets out, the end coming a bit earlier than usual this Friday afternoon because of a Saturday meet.
Seventh-grader Ashten Hubbs trots down the hill with a full orange bag and tosses it on the pickup. Like a handful others, it rolls over the side of the bed. It’s the second bag she’s filled since arriving on the scene from the track lanes.
“I believe that the Earth is a beautiful place and we should savor what we have of it,” she said.
She grabs another orange bag and makes her way back up the ridge. Savoring requires a little work.
