Fans eager for the NBA playoffs to start got a preview of what they might see in the coming weeks at the annual Donkey Basketball FFA fundraiser Tuesday night at Sweitzer Gym.
The Cody High School combined boys/girls basketball teams went 2-0 on the night, knocking off the reigning champs of the law enforcement/search and rescue team to walk off with the title.
In game one, the CHS staff should have been awarded points just for getting on their respective donkeys, but they didn’t need the extra help, as they used a physical attack to surprise the FFA members and defeat the ag teens 17-14.
CHS special education teacher and coach Sam Buck looked like a donkey whisperer to start things out, converting on a pair of easy buckets as he guided his ride right up to the rim at will.
“I’ve been practicing,” Buck said. “You just have to talk to them real nice.”
FFA member and club reporter Sage Ellsbury rocketed her donkey down the floor and answered Buck with a bucket of her own to draw the FFA students to within a basket at 4-2.
“The game plan was to learn how to ride the donkey, how to guide it and make some baskets,” Ellsbury said. “I didn’t get any shooting or donkey riding practice. We got to see the donkeys and organize the rest.”
Fillies basketball coach and P.E. teacher Chris Wagner got a feed from Buck midway through the first half and put the CHS staff up 8-4.
Wagner scored again as the CHS staff bullied its way to loose balls and steals, then the two-time state runner-up coach drained a shot from deep at the buzzer to help build a comfortable 13-6 halftime lead.
“I was not expecting the physical play at all,” Ellsbury said. “Wagner totally swiped me. I was not expecting that.”
In the second half even the donkeys had had enough of the CHS staff’s aggressive play as business teacher Mark Landerman’s steed nearly bucked the teacher, but the staff was relentless until the final buzzer.
CHS PE teacher and football coach Matt McFadden helped the staff build a 15-8 lead on a stampede to lay up midway through the half.
The FFA students cut the lead late, but the CHS staff held on for the 17-14 win.
“That was a blast,” Buck said. “I felt like we weren’t getting the calls at all. I think the refs felt a little bad for them since we were up a lot.”
Game two pitted the CHS Fillies/Broncs basketball team versus the Park County Sheriff’s Department/Search and Rescue team.
As comfortable as the Broncs and Fillies looked on the basketball court this season, they looked just as uncomfortable on the backs of donkeys.
Bronc basketball player Kam Niemann appeared to have found his spirit animal to start things out, however, as he and his donkey got CHS on the board with two quick baskets.
The law enforcement and search and rescue team, however, cut the lead to 4-2 quickly.
Filly basketball player Ally Boysen seemed to have trouble staying atop her mount throughout the first half, but dispelled rumors law enforcement cheated her by greasing the back of her donkey.
“I’m fine,” Boysen said. “It just kept angling down. I don’t know what was happening.”
After a 4-4 first half tie, law enforcement took a quick 6-4 lead in the second half before Niemann and his donkey connected on a lay in to tie things up, while an assist from Kennedi Niemann to Molly Hays put the CHS team up 8-4.
Kennedi Niemann was only credited with half an assist, however, as she had to share it with her donkey who really wasn’t much help for the junior throughout the evening.
Izzy Radakovich and Kam Niemann converted late to help CHS pull away and upset the champs 12-8 in a result nobody saw coming.
In the championship game Kam Niemann again got off to a hot start to get the basketball team an early lead against the staff.
The basketball team clearly had the advantage getting on and off their donkeys, but the staff again continued their physical style of play, holding the basketball team to just two points in the first half, but failing to score themselves.
A bad toss at the center circle resulted in coach Wagner out-jumping Robby Porter as the CHS staff took control to start the second half.
Wilkins Radakovich blew an opportunity for a Radakovich to Radakovich connection, missing a shot on a perfect pass set up by sister Izzy.
It was one of many missed shots by Wilkins Radakovich on the night, until the basketball player redeemed himself with a game winning shot with time winding down, as the CHS basketball teams took down the staff in tight 4-2 victory for the championship.
“Yeah!” Wilkins Radakovich said. “I finally got one to go.”
It might not have been the NBA playoffs, but a huge crowd helped raise money for the FFA, and the staff got to take out some frustration on the students.
“Donkey basketball has been around for a while,” Buck said. “But I think it’s about to go big time.”
