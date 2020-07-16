breaking
COVID-19 update: Positive cases in Yellowstone, Walmart to require masks
- Zac Taylor
-
- Updated
- 2
A visitor and employee in Yellowstone National Park have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health Officer, Wednesday night.
The county added one new confirmed case as of Thursday morning and three probable cases were confirmed to bring the total number to 84 confirmed and six probable cases since the pandemic began in March.
Of those cases, 49 have recovered and 41 are active, with two of those hospitalized, one in Powell and one in Billings. A Big Horn Basin resident has also been hospitalized in Hot Springs County. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Park County, although an elderly Sweetwater County woman became the 23rd death related to the virus in the state Thursday.
Walmart announced Wednesday it would institute a nationwide policy requiring customers to wear masks at all locations, including Cody. It will go into effect Monday. So far few businesses in Cody have required customers to wear masks, although some have encouraged it.
Walmart said it created the role of Health Ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements. Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers, according to the company. The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.
In a Wednesday press conference Gov. Mark Gordon expressed support for businesses requiring facemasks.
"Our Constitution was designed to make sure that we ensure the common good, and that’s been tested time and time again,” he said. “Rights do not mean that I don’t have any responsibilities."
He also said facemasks would likely play a large role in school reopenings in the fall – the Powell School District announced Wednesday it had purchased to neck gaiters that can be worn over the nose and mouth for each student.
(2) comments
If the past three months are an indicator, those black shirted Health Ambassadors are going to be really busy ratting out their fellow Walmart employees. I cannot believe Walmart chose black as the color for their helpful, benign Health Ambassadors.(Edited by staff.)
Today's Walmart Health Ambassador is yesterday's shopping cart sanitizer.
