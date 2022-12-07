The case of a Cody father and stepmother, who were charged last year with allegedly abusing their 15-year-old child after putting her in cruel confinement, was transferred to Park County District Court on Dec. 1 after a preliminary hearing Nov. 28.
Jacob Wayne Guyer, 38, and Christine Philbrook, 48, each of whom is being charged separately with one count of child abuse, allegedly locked the child in a room for several hours a day, under poor living conditions and with little food.
According to the affidavit, Philbrook has been the child’s stepmother for more than 10 years, and the family moved to Cody in 2020.
If convicted, the couple face a prison sentence of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
The events allegedly occurred on July 12, 2021, when Park County Patrol Sgt. Phil Johnson was dispatched to Guyer and Philbrook’s Cody residence regarding a report of property damage.
When Johnson arrived, he was met at the door by Guyer who stated that while he was at work, he saw his daughter disconnect a surveillance camera in her bedroom, which he was able to view from his phone.
“This caused him concern because she was home alone,” and because he had “numerous issues” with his daughter “regarding her behavior and running away,” the affidavit said.
When Guyer came home, he found his daughter in the kitchen trying to cook food.
“He discovered [she] had created a hole in her room, into an adjoining room and crawled through,” the affidavit said. “This was necessary because the door to the room she was in was locked from the outside, and she wanted to eat some food.”
According to Johnson, the room the child was in was 10 feet by 15 feet, and the only objects in the room at the time were a sleeping bag and pillow, a bag of chips, a water bottle, security camera, TV and a five gallon bucket in the corner with a roll of toilet paper.
“My initial impression of [the child] was that she had a pallor to her skin,” Johnson wrote in the affidavit. “She also looked potentially emaciated. I had met with her several months previously, and she looked worse now.”
When asked why she made a hole in the wall, the child told Johnson “she was hungry and wanted to run away again,” the affidavit said.
Before leaving the home, Johnson took photos of the food pantry.
“In my estimation, it was full of enough food for the entire family,” Johnson said in the affidavit. “I also learned that they had another food storage area in the basement.”
During an interview with Johnson, the child said when her family moved to Cody, for the first six weeks of school, she was locked in her bedroom upstairs.
She would go to school and then do house chores. After her chores were done, she would be locked in until the next morning for school. She did homework and had dinner in her room, the affidavit said.
She was eventually sent to a room in the basement, she told Johnson. When not in school, she said she would be in the room for most hours of the day.
The child also told Johnson what her “normal meals” looked like.
“[She] stated that her first meal of the day is lunch and she is given a meat and cheese sandwich along with a bag of chips,” the affidavit said. “For dinner, if there are leftovers from a family meal, she will receive those, but if they are cooking something fresh, she will receive another meat and cheese sandwich. She is provided a half gallon of water a day.”
“She feels that is enough food and water, although she is still hungry during the day,” the affidavit said.
Johnson had initially come into contact with the child earlier that month, on July 4, 2021, when the child was found across the street after running away.
“When she was returned home, her parents locked her in the basement room again and provided her with a box of food that was supposed to last her the week,” the affidavit said.
It contained a partial bag of marshmallows, 11 hot dogs, pumpkin butter, five slices of bread, bagels and banana chips, according to the affidavit.
After she ate the entire box overnight, “her parents were mad at her ... so they didn’t feed her again” until July 9, five days later, the affidavit said.
“I asked her why her parents keep her locked up,” Johnson wrote in the affidavit. “She said she thinks it is to prevent her from binging food ... she said she’d be okay if she was allowed to eat more food and wouldn’t want to run away.”
The child was taken to Cody Regional Health, where doctors were concerned about her weighing 93 pounds at 5 foot, 4 inches.
According to Johnson, Philbrook was just as involved as Guyer.
“Throughout all my interactions with [the child], her step-mother ... has been involved in one way or another,” Johnson wrote in the affidavit. “She has either interacted with me or other deputies ... or has been referred to by [the child] when talking about the living conditions that her parents had her in.”
According to a Texas Department of Family Services report, which Johnson obtained in November of last year, Philbrook was listed as “the primary disciplinarian while Jacob Guyer was complicit by allowing it to happen,” the affidavit said.
Following their arraignment in March of this year, Guyer was given a $5,000 signature bond as was Philbrook. They later posted their bonds and were released.
They now await further proceedings in Park County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.