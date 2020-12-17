On Thursday, Cody Regional Health emergency room doctor Kirk Bollinger was the first Park County resident to be immunized against the coronavirus. As with the other health care staff who receive the vaccine, he’ll be monitored daily for negative reactions to it.
“This vaccine allows us to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said CRH CEO Doug McMillan.
CRH received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week after its approval by the federal government last Thursday. The administration of the vaccine in Cody preceded a Food and Drug Administration panel vote to recommend Moderna's vaccine be authorized for emergency use by mere hours.
If the FDA approves the Moderna vaccine for emergency use, the amount of available vaccine doses will increase dramatically. The federal government has reportedly ordered 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, enough to vaccinate 100 million people against the coronavirus. This vaccine also does not require the super-cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccine does, making it possible for most every hospital to receive doses.
Park County has had just under 1,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the latest numbers from the Wyoming Department of Health.
