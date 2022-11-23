Lola
Buy Now

Braden Barkman, Michele Robles and their daughter Braelynn Barkman pose with the family dog Lola, a border collie/Australian shepherd mix. Lola went missing for 13 days, but has returned to the family after being found in Billings.

 Stephen Dow

Michele Robles and her husband Braden Barkman thought long and hard when selecting a new family dog earlier this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.