Kanye West will soon be making another imprint on the Cody landscape.
The Park County Planning and Zoning office recently confirmed West will be building a 52,000-square-foot, single-family residence on his property.
The house, which will be built on the northwest portion of the West Lake property, will not only become the largest house in Wyoming, but also the 45th largest in the nation. Wyoming’s largest home is the 25,000-square-foot McMurry house in Casper.
Locally, there is a 19,000-square-foot residence located east of Chief Joseph Highway that is No.1 in Park County. West’s future house is still dwarfed by the 175,000 square foot Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C., the largest house in the nation.
Prospective designs for West’s mansion carry a resemblance to a bicycle rim. The more than 50 foot tall house will have ten bedrooms and a “central hub” aspect with “spokes” feeding off of it into outer, pod-type rooms, said Joy Hill, Park County planning and zoning director. It has not been verified that this will be the final design of the project.
The house was approved for permitting by county staff on May 15, and there is also an associated small wastewater permit on the project.
Permit documents associated with the project contain blueprints designed by Engineering Associates, a Cody firm. EA refused to confirm they are working on this project.
Residences are not subject to site plan review by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Construction for the project must start within one year of it being permitted.
The Park County Assessor’s Office said there are too many unknown variables existing on the construction to determine how much property revenue it will generate for the county. The house east of Chief Joseph, brought in $48,814 in tax revenue for the county this year.
