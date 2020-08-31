While the closest meeting is in Lander, locals interested in state trapping regulations will have a chance to watch a meeting with Wyoming Game and Fish.
There has been a renewed focus on trapping recently all over, including a discussion last winter in Cody on social media after a resident noted a trap placed legally near a trail popular with dog walkers on BLM land.
Lisa Robertson with Wyoming Untrapped said she expects these discussions and those between G&F and legislators to lead to proposals during the 2021 session.
“We do expect draft bills this year,” she said.
G&F is partnering with the University of Wyoming Extension Office for the set of collaborative meetings focused on trapping. The public is invited to attend one of the five meetings in-person or one of the final two meetings virtually.
Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and the two that can also be attended virtually are Sept. 9 in Laramie – pre-registration required to participate virtually – and Sept. 10 in Lander at The Inn at Lander, Wind River Room at 260 Grandview Dr.
At each meeting, the public will be presented with, and able to discuss and provide input on, recommendations based on stakeholder contacts and comments. Recently, G&F formed an internal working group that gathered input from stakeholders around the state related to potential changes in trapping statutes and regulations.
The group contacted over 140 people with diverse interests related to trapping to gain a better understanding of the public’s desires for change. The group reviewed public comments regarding trapping statutes and regulations as well as the history of Wyoming State Statutes and regulation changes pertaining to trapping.
In reviewing this information, G&F found that several common themes emerged and were identified for further development through the public collaborative process. Common themes include recommending mandatory trapper education, developing trapping awareness education for public land users, reducing the check period for snares, looking into setbacks from trails and developed areas where traps/snares can be set.
“We have had the opportunity to visit with a variety of people across the state individually to this point, and these meetings now are the chance for even more stakeholders to come together and hear from each other while providing input on any potential statute or regulation changes and educational opportunities related to trapping,” said Jason Hunter, Lander Region wildlife supervisor and lead of the internal working group.
G&F Wildlife Division Chief Rick King discussed the next steps, saying “The working group will use the information provided during these meetings to develop regulatory recommendations for the Game and Fish Commission to consider as well as identify potential statute changes to discuss with the Wyoming Legislature.”
To see the full list of the group’s recommendations, pre-register to attend virtually or to view the meeting information, visit wgfd.wyo.gov/meetings.
These meetings will abide by current Wyoming Public Health Orders. Social distancing will be encouraged, and face coverings are recommended, primarily when social distancing cannot be maintained.
G&F recognizes some individuals may have a strong desire to participate in one of these meetings, but current health restrictions or personal preferences may make that difficult. Attending virtually will still facilitate participation while allowing room for all individuals who wish to attend. If in-person meetings need to be canceled, plan to attend one of the two virtual meetings.
For those with questions or for more information, contact Jason Hunter at (307) 335-2609 or Jason.hunter@wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.