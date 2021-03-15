Wyoming’s statewide online school is now accepting students for the 2021-2022 school year. Wyoming Connections Academy is staffed by state-certified teachers and caters to students from a variety of backgrounds and academic abilities.
“One of our main goals is to develop well-rounded individuals ready to adapt and succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Shannon Siebert, principal of Wyoming Connections Academy via release. “We look forward to welcoming many returning faces as well as new students seeking a highly engaging and personalized online learning experience for the upcoming school year.”
WCA students can access advanced courses and extracurricular activities. As a virtual school, students have more flexibility in doing their coursework and coming up with a plan that works for them. Completely asynchronous, students can do their coursework as time allows, giving them the freedom to work around commitments like doctors’ appointments or work.
“They can make their schedule fit for them throughout the day or the week,” said WCA math teacher Christopher Bradford. “They can still participate in sports or electives after school, like band or woodworking.”
WCA, headquartered in Cody, is tied to the Cowley School District, but WCA students don’t have to go to Cowley to play a sport or join the band and instead are free to work with wherever their local school district is.
Bradford said WCA saw a spike in enrollment this year in the wake of the pandemic, with families choosing the virtual school route in lieu of in-person schooling to avoid illness. In the process, some students found they learned better online than in a traditional classroom. He’s expecting enrollment to still be elevated as a result.
“Our enrollment last year was somewhere in the 400s and this year it went over 1,000,” Bradford said. “We almost tripled our enrollment this past year with the pandemic … This might be the first time some students tried online school and liked the experience and still want to get an education this way.”
Visit wyomingconnectionsacademy.com or call 1-800-221-2720 for more information on how to enroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.