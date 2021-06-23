Park County has experienced an influx of newcomers in the past year, but anecdotal and numerical evidence shows it’s mostly been an invasion of like-minded people.
Colter Jones moved to Cody from his native California in March seeking solace.
“I was looking for a more simple setup,” he said, “a simple way to live life.”
And he’s found it.
Jones recently started his own shuttle tour company named CoveredGround Tours, not only to offer tourists the standard trips to Yellowstone National Park, the Beartooth Highway and Red Lodge, but also to provide what he believes will fill a niche market: offering day-trips to Billings for $75.
He’s also looking to break the California liberal stereotype.
“I’m a regular dude that moved here by myself but more importantly, a very staunch and conscious Republican,” he said in an email.
In the 2020 election more than 6 million Californians cast their ballot for Republican President Donald Trump, which is more than 10 times the population of Wyoming.
Tired of what he saw as overbearing tax laws and governmental control in California, Jones escaped to a place that is in many ways a polar opposite.
“(California is) making it too hard to have a small business,” he said. “You see them spending $1 billion or $500 million and you feel like nobody is listening to you when you say, ‘That’s pointless. They have a whole bill of projects people don’t use.’”
During his first few days in town, Jones said he did experience some discrimination due to the California license plates on his vehicle, but was heartened by how easy it was for him to obtain a business loan to start up his shuttle company.
“I couldn’t start a tour or van service in California,” he said.
Ron Castellanos moved with his wife to Cody from New Jersey this year, fulfilling a dream to move west the couple had always shared.
“Then with the pandemic we just said, ‘Screw it,’” he said.
The Castellanoses run their Mooring Consulting Group from Cody, a business that’s now Wyoming registered and offers event production planning and consulting. Although their reach is nationwide, working with organizations as large as the NFL, they also recently offered a hand at the Celebrities Against Cancer softball tournament this past weekend and are registered Cody Chamber of Commerce members.
“Everyone here is unbelievably welcoming,” Castellanos said. “It’s kind of crazy. Everybody waves and says, ‘Hi.’”
Castellanos said although the presence of Yellowstone Regional Airport was critical to their decision to choose Cody, he is still making a greater effort to travel less and stay local more than he did in the past.
Both Castellanos and Jones said they are content with Cody and wouldn’t change a single aspect.
Many newcomers are, however, coming from places where air conditioning is much more prevalent.
Bob Haitsma, owner of Cody Heating, said many people moving from out of town to Cody are soliciting his business to install A.C. units.
“They’re a little more used to having air conditioning – a lot of pre-existing homes being purchased don’t have it,” he said.
With the recent uptick in home building and home purchases, Haitsma said his business has had a “pretty crazy year.” Still, he said it’s not a matter of lack of competition among servicers, but rather, heat waves triggering an abrupt surge of customers.
“The heating and cooling companies are really, really busy,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Where are they really
coming from?
The popular sentiment and commonly expressed fear among many locals is that all the newcomers are coming from California, and will thereby make Cody a liberal hotbed.
Although Jackson has always been wealthier than Cody, Jackson real estate agent Lothan Jenkins said residents there are sharing similar concerns when it comes to transplants not possessing the same values as longtime locals.
“People are most concerned with the cultural shift,” he said. “Things like seeing fancier cars on the road.
“Wyoming is not a flamboyant place.”
It’s difficult to find more than anecdotal evidence when it comes to tracking how many people moved to Park County in the past year or so, but one method is to analyze the 1,544 new voter registrations made for the November 2020 elections.
California did make up the largest demographic of new voters with 230 or 14.9%. In second was Colorado with 180 and Montana third with 140. All but two states were represented among the new registrants.
A total of 522 people moved to Park County from within Wyoming, with 126 former Big Horn County residents topping the charts.
In the 2020 presidential election, Park County voters cast nearly identical levels of support for Trump as they did in 2016.
Although Park County Election Deputy Pat Cole couldn’t provide exact numbers for how many people registered for which party from each state, he did say from his anecdotal experience, they have been “primarily Republican.”
Martin Kimmet, president of Park County Republican Party, said he has seen a number of new members come to the fold this year, many from out-of-state.
Representatives from the nonpartisan group Wyoming Rising and the Park County Democratic Party both said conversely, although they have not seen an uptick in new members, certain long-standing members have become more vocal and motivated to help out this past year. Kelly Tamblyn, chairwoman of the Park County Democratic Party, said this has come particularly in response to incidents of threats and harassment occurring on social media and in person, and fears of the newcomers being stridently far-right.
Mary Keller, chair of Wyoming Rising, said the organization serves as a counter to this extremism.
“My sense is that Wyoming Rising exists because Park County has changed,” she said. “Park County has become extreme in its demands for loyalty pledges as well as loyalty to the candidate who lost in 2020.”
(This is the first in a occasional series of stories on the influx of new residents to the Cody area)
I can't wait to see Wyoming turn blue like Colorado did. RINO's beware.
“People are most concerned with the cultural shift,” he said. “Things like seeing fancier cars on the road." -- This speaks more of the people here than those coming here. To draw assumptions based on the vehicle someone drives?! Man oh man, people are simplistic.
Why is it people aren’t flocking to democrat strongholds such as Chicago, Philly and NYC.
Sounds like Park County and Cody will have to stock up on Republican Litmus Test Kits.
