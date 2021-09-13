With COVID quarantine numbers continuing to be high early in the school year and 27 students testing positive Friday, the Cody School District implemented a plan that would not mandate masks, but encourage them.
It allows students deemed in close contact with a positive individual to remain in school with a mask, as long as they are asymptomatic, for the quarantine period.
“The best way to keep your student in school is by wearing a mask,” the district said in a text sent out Sunday to parents. “This will allow your student to remain in school if he/she is exposed and is asymptomatic. Please consider having your child voluntarily wear a mask during this period of increasing COVID cases and quarantines.”
At a special board meeting Tuesday night most trustees expressed support for the district administration to further examine the plan ahead and move closer to possible implementation. Friday, interim superintendent Tim Foley sent out a letter to parents informing them the plan would be adopted. As of Friday, 93 students were in quarantine.
“Our school nurses do an excellent job of contact tracing and reaching out to families when an exposure occurs and our teachers provide remote instruction to quarantined students, putting a greater demand on our teachers,” he wrote. “This approach is not sustainable. If our quarantine numbers continue to increase, the result may be full-time remote education.”
There was no need for the school board to take action to implement the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.