Several other small mud flows also were cleared. Conditions are muddy and slick, so reduced speeds are suggested through the area about 43 miles west of Cody.
The South Fork experienced issues as well Wednesday night. Heavy rain events have washed large rocks, debris and mud across the roadway. Park County Public Works Cody District personnel worked to clear the roadway.
