US14-16-20 west of Cody reopened early Friday morning following a five-hour effort by WYDOT Cody workers to clear a slide east of Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance, according to a WYDOT post.
 
Two slides closed road at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, one at milepost 7, between Eagle Creek Camp ground and Wafarers Chapel and the other between Pahaska and the East Gate. No traffic could get past, causing a huge back-up coming out of Yellowstone.

Several other small mud flows also were cleared. Conditions are muddy and slick, so reduced speeds are suggested through the area about 43 miles west of Cody.

The South Fork experienced issues as well Wednesday night. Heavy rain events have washed large rocks, debris and mud across the roadway. Park County Public Works Cody District personnel worked to clear the roadway.

