There is a new scam targeting elderly residents of Cody revolving around claims of fraudulent purchases on Visa cards.
An elderly Cody woman said she had been called twice in the last week by two different people both claiming to work for Visa and saying there had been a fraudulent charge on her card.
She said the callers called her by her last name – or former last name – and said the charge had been reversed, but they just needed her to confirm her card number for them. When she challenged, them, they hung up.
