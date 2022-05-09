The Park County Commissioners voted to raise the salaries of all elected officials aside from their own Tuesday to account for the high inflation the county is currently experiencing.
Only the motion to raise the sheriff’s salary to $94,000 was unanimous. Commissioner Lloyd Thiel objected to the other raises, saying he would rather save more money to raise the salaries of the county’s lowest paid employees. He also expressed concerns about elected officials’ raises being locked in for four years during an unpredictable time.
Over a four-year period Thiel said the raises as initially proposed would amount to more than $900,000 in extra cost.
“What I would not go with is locking us into this for four years,” he said. “We do need to keep up with inflation, but especially at the entry and staff level. My concern is using too much of our money at the top, instead of where it’s really needed at the bottom edge.”
Commissioner Dossie Overfield said there was a proposal being developed to give county employees a raise to try and keep up with inflation. Employee salaries are only voted on once a year.
All of the raises for elected officials were under the proposals prepared by county assessor Pat Meyer, who budgeted in to account for an average of 5% inflation over the next four years.
“We have lagged behind for years on compensation, now we’re trying to catch up,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “Where normally we had 25-30 applicants, now one or two, and sometimes they’re not qualified. The private sector has rebounded from Covid quicker than public sector.
“I’m not sure if we do this we can sustain it, but we’ve got to try it – we need qualified people.”
The four commissioners in the majority voted to raise the salaries of the county clerk, assessor, clerk of courts and treasurer to $94,000, up from $83,000. Meyer had proposed the sheriff make more than the other four positions – previously the position had been set at $2,000 more than the other four – but the commissioners were unanimous in approving the position at $94,000, up from $85,000.
Commissioners Scott Mangold, Overfield, Lee Livingston and Tilden also approved raising the county attorney’s salary to $115,000 from $99,000. Overfield said county attorney Brian Skoric has had to pay his deputy attorneys more the last few years in order to recruit qualified deputy attorneys. That deputy position has also experienced a lot of turnover as attorneys leave for better paying positions.
The same four commissioners also approved a raise for the coroner to $44,000 from $40,000.
Tilden made a motion to raise the salary of county commissioners from $36,174 to $41,000, noting he had never received a raise in his three terms. Nobody seconded the motion. Tilden wouldn’t have been affected as he’s announced plans not to run for a fourth term.
